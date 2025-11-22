Delhi Blast Conspiracy Widens: IIT Scholar Missing, Uttarakhand Links Surface | DNA

The investigation into the Delhi blast has taken a significant turn, with security agencies now examining a possible link to IIT Kanpur. The development comes as Al-Falah University, already under scrutiny for its alleged involvement with a white-collar terror module, faces deeper investigation.

In today’s episode of DNA, Rahul Sinha, Managing Editor of Zee News, conducted a detailed analysis of how the Delhi blast trail has expanded from Haryana and Kashmir to Kanpur and Uttarakhand, raising serious national security concerns.

Kanpur, where Dr Shaheen had established an extensive network, has emerged as a critical point in the probe. She had visited the city shortly before the blast. During checks on Kashmiri students following the Kanpur link, agencies discovered that two of them were missing, one from a private institute who had informed the authorities before leaving, and another from IIT Kanpur who disappeared without any communication.

The missing research scholar, a Kashmiri PhD student who joined IIT Kanpur in 2019, has not been traced for 15 days. Security agencies have visited the campus to gather details from faculty members and others associated with him. More than 100 Kashmiri-origin students are currently studying in Kanpur.

Suspicion has intensified because the disappearance coincides with information that two cars used for the Delhi blast were purchased from Kanpur. Investigators are also examining whether engineers, besides doctors, were part of Dr Shaheen’s module. With laboratories at IIT Kanpur working on explosives, electronics and advanced drone-control systems, agencies fear the consequences of any unauthorised access by someone linked to terror activity.

Concerns deepened further after the uncovering of a Hamas-style attack plan linked to the same Kashmir-based module. The group intended to modify commercial drones fitted with cameras and large batteries to drop explosives in crowded areas. They were attempting to recruit individuals capable of building or altering such drones locally. The role of the missing IIT researcher is now under scrutiny.

The module had also planned to use hospitals in Kashmir, Faridabad, Gurugram and Delhi as storage centres for weapons and explosives, a strategy inspired by Hamas’s use of hospitals in Gaza.

The same group prepared plans for serial blasts, car bombings and drone attacks in Delhi, Gurugram and Faridabad. They succeeded in carrying out the Delhi blast, but their masterminds were apprehended before further attacks could be executed. The search for the IIT Kanpur scholar continues.

A new dimension emerged when agencies recovered a diary containing the names of 2,350 individuals believed to be part of a sleeper network linked to Al-Falah University. Most of these individuals are from Jammu and Kashmir, with several from Faridabad, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. The diary has intensified the probe in Uttarakhand, the first state to implement the Uniform Civil Code and home to major Hindu pilgrimage sites.

Investigators have identified seven people from Uttarakhand who had links with Dr Umar, a key accused in the Delhi blast. These include a doctor from Dehradun and a woman from Pithoragarh. Many of Umar’s contacts were associated with the medical profession or placement agencies.

Meanwhile, authorities in Almora recovered 161 gelatin sticks near a school in the Salt police station area. Children spotted the suspicious items while playing and alerted school authorities. Police seized the material and searched nearby forests before briefing the media.

The incident follows rising complaints of demographic changes in districts such as Dehradun, Udham Singh Nagar, Champawat, Nainital, Haridwar and Pauri. Only five days ago, Nainital police arrested Faizan, the alleged mastermind behind a racket creating fake permanent-resident certificates. The state government has been increasing its crackdown on such activities.

Further revelations show that the terror module had been plotting for years but began raising funds for the Delhi blast around three months ago. The group collected a total of ₹26 lakh. Contributions included ₹8 lakh from Dr Adeel Ahmad, ₹6 lakh from his absconding brother Dr Muzaffar Ahmad, ₹5 lakh from Dr Mujammil Shakeel, ₹2 lakh from the fidayeen attacker Dr Umar, and ₹5 lakh from Dr Shaheen Sayeed.

Using this money, Mujammil purchased an AK-47 from Kashmir-based terrorists for ₹6.5 lakh, later recovered from Dr Adeel’s locker. Umar used a major share of the funds to buy 26 quintals of ammonium nitrate from Gurugram and Nuh, electronic components from Bhagirath Palace and NIT Market, and a deep freezer for storing chemicals and explosive material. He reportedly learnt bomb-making procedures through online content.

A dispute later arose between Umar and Mujammil over financial accounting, witnessed by many at Al-Falah University. Umar refused to provide details, prompting him to create a Signal group to resolve the matter. When the dispute continued, it was decided that the entire IED stock would be handed over to Mujammil. These explosives were later recovered following his arrest.

The group had intended to conduct simultaneous blasts at multiple locations in Delhi, but the conspiracy collapsed after their arrests following the initial explosion.