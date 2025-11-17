Delhi Blast: Dr Umar Brainwashed Kashmir Resident Jasir For Suicide Bombing But...

Delhi Blast Probe: The Delhi blast probe is now leading to more arrests, exposing the white-collar racket involving Doctors. In a fresh revealatin, it has come to light that Delhi blast suicide bomber Dr Umar Nabi has brainwashed a man identified as Jasir Bilal for suicide bombing. Jasir’s father, who had set himself on fire, had succumbed to his injuries while in detention.

Arrested doctors revealed during interrogation that Jasir Bilal, a science student, had been radicalized for suicide bombing since 2023 by Dr. Umar. However, in 2025, when he was asked to carry out the attack, he refused, stating that suicide is a sin in Islam.

The individual from Qazigund, identified as Jasir (alias "Danish" or "Jasir Bilal") was detained by the Srinagar Police in connection with the recent Delhi Red Fort car blast and the “white-collar” terror module. The investigation revealed that Jasir had been brainwashed and groomed by the module's mastermind, Dr. Umar Nabi, to become a suicide bomber.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Jasir, a political science graduate, met members of the terror module at a mosque in Kulgam in October 2023. He was taken to a rented accommodation near Al-Falah University in Faridabad, Haryana, where Dr. Umar Nabi, an assistant professor at the university, spent several months intensely radicalizing him to carry out a suicide attack.

The plan fell apart in April 2025 when Jasir backed out. He cited two primary reasons for his refusal: his poor financial condition and, more importantly, his belief that suicide is forbidden in Islam. Other members of the module had initially wanted him to serve as an over-ground worker (OGW), but Dr. Umar insisted that he become a suicide bomber.

Following Jasir’s refusal, Dr. Umar is believed to have become the suicide bomber himself, driving the explosive-laden car that detonated near the Red Fort in Delhi on November 10, 2025, killing 13 people. DNA samples from the human remains in the car matched those of Dr. Umar’s mother, confirming his identity as the bomber.

Jasir's detention and interrogation—after the arrest of other co-accused doctors, including Dr. Adeel Rather and Dr. Muzaffar Ganaie—played a key role in helping the Srinagar Police unravel the entire interstate terror network linked to the banned Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).

Jasir's father, a local dry-fruit seller, was reportedly called in for questioning after his son's detention. Bilal Wani, Jasir’s father, was taken to the hospital in critical condition after attempting to set himself on fire. The incident occurred after Jasir Bilal and his uncle, Naveed Wani, were detained for questioning in connection with the Delhi Red Fort car blast and the related terror module.

Bilal Wani allegedly set himself on fire out of “despair” and “anguish” after repeatedly being denied permission to meet his detained son and brother. He suffered severe burn injuries and was rushed to the Government Medical College (GMC) Hospital in Anantnag, and later referred to the Sri Maharaja Hari Singh (SMHS) Hospital in Srinagar, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The incident sparked political controversy, with former J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti condemning the alleged “high-handedness” of the authorities and urging the police to allow the father to meet his detained family members. Jasir remains in police custody for further questioning regarding his involvement with the “white-collar” terror network.

This incident has highlighted how highly qualified individuals, including doctors, were allegedly radicalized and drawn into a sophisticated terror plot.