Delhi Blast: First Photo Emerges Of Medical Student Arif, Suspected Of Terror Links, In ATS Custody

The first photograph of Dr. Mohammad Arif, a medical student detained by the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) in connection with the recent Delhi blast, has emerged. Arif, 32, a first-year DM (Cardiology) student at the State-run Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi Memorial (GSVM) Medical College in Kanpur, was taken into custody from an undisclosed location on Wednesday evening, officials said.

According to sources, Arif, a native of Anantnag in Jammu and Kashmir, came under the ATS radar following disclosures made during the interrogation of former GSVM professor Dr. Shaheen Sayeed. Dr. Sayeed, who has been associated with Al Falah University, was arrested earlier as part of the ongoing probe into a “white-collar” terror module allegedly linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind.

Gyanendra Kumar, Chief Medical Staff at the LPS Institute of Cardiology & Cardiac Surgery in Kanpur, told PTI that Arif had been called in for questioning by the ATS on Wednesday. Kumar said Arif had been practising in the Cardiology department for about three months and that nothing suspicious had been noticed in his behaviour. He added that the institute administration had no knowledge of his activities outside the campus.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The development comes three days after a powerful blast near Delhi’s Red Fort killed ten people and left several others injured. Investigators suspect the explosion is linked to a terror network with alleged connections to Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed. Police have identified the driver of the Hyundai i20 used in the blast as Dr. Umar un-Nabi, a Pulwama-based physician believed to be associated with the same module.