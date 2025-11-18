Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2986738https://zeenews.india.com/india/delhi-blast-following-marathon-raids-at-several-locations-ed-finally-arrests-al-falah-group-chairman-2986738.html
NewsIndia
DELHI RED FORT BLAST

Delhi Blast: Following Marathon Raids At Several Locations, ED Finally Arrests Al Falah Group Chairman

Delhi Red Fort Blast: The death toll in the Delhi car blast has risen to 15 after two victims succumbed to injuries. Meanwhile, the ED has taken into custody the chairman of a business group, under Section 19 of the PMLA, 2002, for questioning in connection with the case.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 18, 2025, 09:56 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Delhi Blast: Following Marathon Raids At Several Locations, ED Finally Arrests Al Falah Group ChairmanA view of the entrance of the Al-Falah University, in Faridabad (Image Source: File Photo/ANI)

Delhi Red Fort Blast: As the probe into the November 10 car blast near Delhi’s Red Fort Metro Station continues, the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has arrested Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui, Chairman of Al Falah group, under Section 19 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

The death toll in the Delhi car blast case has risen to 15 after two victims succumbed to injuries. ANI had earlier reported, citing sources, that investigators probing the terror module allegedly linked to Dr. Umar Un Nabi, whom security agencies identified as the one who drove the explosive-laden car which went up in flames in the blast, have found evidence of an organised internal structure, encrypted communication channels, and coordinated movement of weapons.

Meanwhile, the arrest took place following a detailed investigation and analysis of evidence gathered during a search action conducted at premises related to the Al Falah group in the ongoing probe, in an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) recorded by the ED under PMLA in connection with the Al Falah Group.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Also Read- Delhi Red Fort Blast: NIA, ED Continue Investigation - Biggest Crackdown Underway

ED's Probe 

According to the news agency ANI, ED initiated an investigation against the Al Falah group based on two FIRs registered by the Crime Branch, Delhi Police, based on the allegations that Al-Falah University has made fraudulent and misleading claims of NAAC accreditation with an intention to deceive students, parents, and stakeholders for wrongful gain. 

It has been further mentioned in FIR that Al-Falah University, Faridabad, has falsely claimed UGC recognition under Section 12(B) of the UGC Act, 1956, with an oblique motive to cheat the aspirants, students, parents, guardians, stakeholders, and general public to gain wrongfully and cause wrongful loss to them. 

The UGC clarified that Al-Falah University is included only under Section 2(f) as a State Private University, has never applied for inclusion under Section 12(B), and is not eligible for grants under that provision.

(with ANI inputs) 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Pakistan
Pakistan: Political Parties Protest Against 27th Constitutional Amendment
Bihar election result 2025
Bihar Fallout: Cong Issues Show-Cause Notice To 43 Leaders, Expulsion Looms
United Nations
Sheikh Hasina Death Sentence: International Council Of Jurists To Move UN
Mumbai CNG supply
Mumbai CNG Supply Restored After Two-Day Disruption, Relief For Commuters
weapons recovered
After Delhi Blast, Gujarat On Edge? Weapons Recovered In Gir Somnath Dargah
Artificial intelligence
Future Of Work Not About Replacing Humans With Tech But Empowering Through It
LCA Tejas
SHOCKWAVE In Pakistan: Tejas Mastery At Dubai Airshow Crushes ISI Propaganda
Technology news
Elon Musk’s X Down For Desktop Users; Gemini, Perplexity Suffer Outage
ceiling fans
Why Most Ceiling Fans Have Only 3 Blades?
shillong teer result today
Shillong Teer Result Today 18.11.2025: First And Second Round Tuesday Draw