Delhi Blast: Following Marathon Raids At Several Locations, ED Finally Arrests Al Falah Group Chairman

Delhi Red Fort Blast: As the probe into the November 10 car blast near Delhi’s Red Fort Metro Station continues, the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has arrested Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui, Chairman of Al Falah group, under Section 19 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

The death toll in the Delhi car blast case has risen to 15 after two victims succumbed to injuries. ANI had earlier reported, citing sources, that investigators probing the terror module allegedly linked to Dr. Umar Un Nabi, whom security agencies identified as the one who drove the explosive-laden car which went up in flames in the blast, have found evidence of an organised internal structure, encrypted communication channels, and coordinated movement of weapons.

Meanwhile, the arrest took place following a detailed investigation and analysis of evidence gathered during a search action conducted at premises related to the Al Falah group in the ongoing probe, in an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) recorded by the ED under PMLA in connection with the Al Falah Group.

ED's Probe

According to the news agency ANI, ED initiated an investigation against the Al Falah group based on two FIRs registered by the Crime Branch, Delhi Police, based on the allegations that Al-Falah University has made fraudulent and misleading claims of NAAC accreditation with an intention to deceive students, parents, and stakeholders for wrongful gain.

It has been further mentioned in FIR that Al-Falah University, Faridabad, has falsely claimed UGC recognition under Section 12(B) of the UGC Act, 1956, with an oblique motive to cheat the aspirants, students, parents, guardians, stakeholders, and general public to gain wrongfully and cause wrongful loss to them.

The UGC clarified that Al-Falah University is included only under Section 2(f) as a State Private University, has never applied for inclusion under Section 12(B), and is not eligible for grants under that provision.

