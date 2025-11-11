Delhi Blast: HR Number Plate, Faridabad Module Seizure And A Pulwama Connection

Delhi Bomb Blast: A day after the car blast near the Red Fort metro station that killed 10 people and injured several others, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday transferred the investigation to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), treating the incident as a possible terror attack.

The NIA will now take over the case from the Delhi Police and investigate all angles, including the type of explosives used and potential links to terrorist networks. Earlier, teams from the National Security Guard (NSG) and the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) had examined the blast site and collected evidence.

The decision to hand the case to the NIA reflects the Centre’s intention to conduct a thorough and coordinated investigation into the explosion. Now, a Pulwama connection has also surfaced to the blast, which is likely to be carried out on the direction of Jaish-e-Mohammed, a Pakistan-based terror outfit.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

HR Number Plate

The Delhi Police on Tuesday traced the 11-hour route map of the Haryana (HR) number Hyundai i20 car, in which the blast near the Lal Quila metro station took place on Monday evening. During the investigation, it was discovered that the car had departed from Faridabad for the Red Fort 11 hours prior and had passed through several locations during the journey.

Faridabad Module In Spotlight

The Delhi Police is focusing on the movements of the suspect, the suspected network from a university in Faridabad, and the nature of the explosive used in the incident, said sources within the Delhi Police on Tuesday. The second aspect of the probe revolves around the doctors from a university in Faridabad, whose names have surfaced during the investigation. Police are investigating the number of active and inactive members linked to this suspected network, which is believed to have sleeper cell connections that were operational.

According to reports, officials suspect the Delhi blast and the Faridabad recovery may be part of a larger terror network operating across state lines. The agencies are also investigating the origin of the weapons and explosives recovered, whether they arrived in separate consignments, and who facilitated their delivery. In a major breakthrough on Monday, the Jammu and Kashmir Police, in coordination with the Haryana Police, recovered 360 kg of suspected ammonium nitrate and 2,900 kg of IED-making materials, including chemicals, detonators, and wires, from an apartment in Faridabad. Dr Muzammil and Aadil Rather were arrested in this case.

Pulwama Connection

According to reports, Dr. Umar Mohammad, a suspected member of the Faridabad terror module, is believed to be the individual who was inside the Hyundai i20 at the time of the blast and is suspected to have carried out a suicide attack. The vehicle was purchased under the name “Tariq.” The car’s history shows that it was first owned by Md. Salman, who sold it to Nadeem. Nadeem then sold it to a used car dealer, Royal Car Zone in Faridabad, from where it was finally bought by Tariq, a resident of Pulwama.

Meanwhile, Dr. Muzzamil Shakeel, from whom 2,900 kg of IED-making material was seized, was also living in Faridabad and is originally from Pulwama. The developments suggest a connection between the individuals and the events. It is suspected that after Dr. Muzzamil’s arrest, Tariq may have panicked and executed the Red Fort attack in what appears to be a possible fidayeen (suicide) mission.