Operation D-6 Decoded: Shoebomb Plot, 'Doctor Death,' And The TATP Blueprint For Serial Blasts Across India

Investigations into the deadly November 10 Delhi car blast have unravelled a sinister and sophisticated terror plot, codenamed "Operation D-6," masterminded by a suicide bomber identified as 'Doctor Death.' Agencies believe the blast was not an isolated incident but the blueprint for a series of serial fidayeen (suicide) attacks across India, probably triggered by a rarely used shoebomb.

The probe identified the silent killer at the wheel of the car laden with explosives as Dr. Umar Nabi. His movements and the evidence recovered have exposed a modern, deeply concerning threat pattern that is raising serious questions about national security.

The Shoebomb Angle: TATP And The Trigger

The investigation received a shocking turn when explosives were found inside the footwear of the bomber, thereby relating the car blast to the deadly concept of shoebombing.

Explosive Footwear: Agencies suspect the car blast was triggered by an explosive device concealed in Dr. Umar's shoe—the first time shoebombing has been suspected in a Delhi attack.

The Trigger Mechanism: It is theorized that Dr. Umar activated the TATP charge inside his shoe, which triggered the detonation of the massive explosive payload packed into the car.

"Mother of Satan" Connection: TATP, widely known among terrorist groups as the "Mother of Satan" because of its powerful impact and non-metallic nature, which makes it undetectable by ordinary scanners, has been confirmed present.

Lethal Mix: The bomb used a deadly mix of Ammonium Nitrate to give the desired destructive power and TATP as a high-impact detonator—a formula used by terror groups like Jaish and Al-Qaeda.

Al-Qaeda Style: The TATP shoebomb model is similar in construction to that used by the Al-Qaeda operative Richard Reid in 2001, which underlines further a highly professional, externally influenced plot.

Operation D-6 And Terrorist Doctors

Interrogation of other arrested members of this module revealed that the Delhi blast was part of a bigger, multi-city campaign.

Mastermind and Network: This was an overall plot masterminded by Jaish-e-Mohammad and concentrated on developing a fidayeen model. Dr. Umar was one of the most active people in brainwashing Kashmiri youth into becoming suicide bombers.

Serial Blast Blueprint: During interrogation, arrested doctors Shaheen and Muzammil revealed that serial blasts were planned not just in Delhi but several other Indian cities.

Agencies recovered a diary from the rooms of Dr. Umar (Room No.-4) and Dr. Muzammil (Room No.-13) at Al-Falah University, which contained the entire blueprint of Operation D-6 regarding target locations and attack phases.

Massive Explosive Haul: The 360 kg of explosives recovered in Faridabad were confirmed to be part of this larger serial blast network, intended for use in Delhi and other cities.

Security Failure: 'Doctor Death' Moves About Unrestricted

The probe brought into light a colossal security breach in the run-up to the bombing, showing how widespread movement of the bomber happened in high-security areas.

10 Hours Unchecked: The car bomb-laden vehicle passed through the streets of Delhi for nearly ten hours before the explosion, an incident which raises serious questions over security preparedness.

43 CCTV Captures: The bomber's car was captured on 43 separate CCTV cameras across high-security and VVIP zones, including the following areas:

9:22 AM: India Gate

9:31 AM: Kartavya Path 2:04 PM: Connaught Place 3:15 PM: Delhi Gate Red Light This was an unchallenged threat: the security failure allowed the suspected suicide bomber to move unhampered through the heart of the capital, culminating in the horrific November 10 blast.

