Delhi Blast: PM Modi Meets Delhi Blast Victims, Listens To Their Pain At LNJP Hospital

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday visited Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital in the national capital to meet those injured in the recent blast near the Red Fort Metro Station.

Prime Minister Modi, who returned to Delhi after a two-day visit to Bhutan, drove straight from the airport to LNJP Hospital. He interacted with the injured, enquired about their condition, and wished them a speedy recovery.

According to officials, the Prime Minister also met with the victims' families and assured them of all possible assistance. During the visit, Prime Minister Modi was briefed by doctors and senior officials on the condition of the injured and the treatment being provided. Witnesses at the hospital said the Prime Minister’s eyes welled up as he listened to the survivors’ accounts, placing a reassuring hand on their shoulders and praying for their swift recovery.

Upon landing from Bhutan, PM Modi went straight to LNJP hospital to meet those injured after the blast in Delhi. He met and interacted with the injured and wished them a speedy recovery. He was also briefed by officials and doctors at the hospital. pic.twitter.com/FqQdk4d7w2 — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2025

At least eight people were killed and several others were injured in the powerful explosion that occurred on Monday evening near the Red Fort Metro Station when a Hyundai i20 car suddenly burst into flames. The blast sent shockwaves through the area, damaging nearby vehicles and shattering glass windows in surrounding buildings.

Initial post-mortem findings revealed severe injuries among the victims, including head trauma, fractured bones, and internal damage caused by the blast wave. Medical experts said many suffered ruptured lungs, eardrums, and abdominal organs due to the intense pressure of the explosion. No splinters were found on the bodies or clothing, and forensic teams are currently analyzing samples to determine the type of explosive used.

Earlier in the day, the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) collected DNA samples from the mother of the suspected driver, identified as Dr. Umar Un Nabi, who was allegedly behind the wheel of the i20 at the time of the explosion.

Meanwhile, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has constituted a dedicated investigation team to probe the blast, which is suspected to be a terror attack linked to a Jaish-e-Mohammad module, according to top sources. The team, led by senior officers of the rank of Superintendent of Police and above, will coordinate with other agencies to conduct a comprehensive investigation.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) formally handed over the case to the NIA earlier this week, citing the terror angle behind the blast.

Prime Minister Modi is also scheduled to chair a Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting to review the incident and the ongoing investigation.

(With ANI Inputs)