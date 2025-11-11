Delhi Blasts: Why Did Pakistan Select Doctors For Terrorist Attack In India?

Delhi Blasts: In the last few weeks, security agencies have arrested at least five doctors from across India for their alleged involvement in unlawful activities and anti-national activities - Dr. Muzammil Shakeel, Dr. Adeel Ahmad Rather, Dr. Shaheen Shahid, Dr. Ahmed Mohiyuddin Saiyed and Dr. Umar Mohammad (absconding). Now, one name that is surfacing in the Delhi blast case as the prime suspect suicide bomber was Dr. Umar Mohammad. The suicide bomber and others were in active contact with their ISI handler and ISIS recruiters and their links led to Pakistan.

Doctors have, in some cases, been involved in terrorism due to a combination of ideological radicalization and the strategic value their skills offer to terror groups. They are not targeted because of the medical profession itself, but because certain individuals within the profession may be influenced by extremist ideologies. These individuals are driven primarily by radical beliefs rather than medical motivations.

Terrorist organizations deliberately recruit professionals, including doctors, using targeted propaganda and social media networks. Their goal is to draw educated individuals who can contribute specialized knowledge. In some cases, radicalization has also been influenced by perceived grievances related to Western foreign policy in the Middle East.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Doctors are considered valuable recruits for several practical reasons:

Specialized Knowledge: Their expertise in subjects such as chemistry, biology, anatomy, and surgical procedures can be misused to create biological or chemical agents, construct improvised explosive devices (IEDs), or provide medical support during terror operations.

Access to Resources: Doctors often have access to medical supplies, controlled substances, laboratory equipment, and secure facilities, which can be exploited for planning or executing attacks.

TERROR MODULE BUSTED

5 DOCTORS ARRESTED ACROSS INDIA



Dr. Muzammil Shakeel -a resident of Pulwama district, Jammu & Kashmir, arrested after explosives and weapons were recovered during raids in #Faridabad.



Dr. Adeel Ahmad Rather from Anantnag/Kulgam region, working at… pic.twitter.com/Xbh7ngE55X — Indian Doctor(@Indian__doctor) November 11, 2025

Professional Legitimacy: Their education and social status help them avoid suspicion more easily than others, making their movement and communication harder to detect.

There have been notable past cases where medical professionals were involved in terrorist activities. For example, the 2007 London and Glasgow car bomb plots included suspects who were medical practitioners. Additionally, high-ranking figures such as Ayman al-Zawahiri, a former leader of Al-Qaeda, were themselves trained doctors. Groups like ISIS have highlighted the involvement of doctors in their propaganda to project legitimacy and attract skilled foreign recruits.

In the recent case involving Dr. Adeel Ahmad Rather and Dr. Muzammil Shakeel, both were employed at GMC Anantnag before their arrests in Saharanpur and Faridabad. They are not believed to be relatives, nor is there evidence that they attended the same institutions. However, their social media activity indicated signs of radical ideological alignment.

The arrests were part of an operation that disrupted a large inter-state terror module linked to Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGuH). Police recovered approximately 2,900 kg of explosives along with two AK-series rifles. Investigators believe the doctors were using their professional positions as cover while aiding terror operations. Dr. Adeel is suspected to have played a key operational role, while Dr. Muzammil’s involvement is still under investigation.

Authorities further suspect that their handler used drones originating from Pakistan to transport weapons and ammunition into India, with drops reported near RS Pura, Kathua, and Hanumangarh in Rajasthan.