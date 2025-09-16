Delhi BMW Accident: Accused Gaganpreet Kaur Tests Negative For Alcohol

A BMW collided with a motorcycle on Sunday in Delhi, causing the motorcycle to hit a bus. The accident led to the death of Navjot Singh, an employee of the Ministry of Finance, while his wife sustained multiple fractures and head injuries. In a major update in the Delhi BMW accident case, the accused, Gaganpreet Kaur, has tested negative for alcohol, Delhi Police confirmed on Tuesday.

Gaganpreet (38) is a resident of Gurugram, Haryana, and was sent for a medical examination to determine if she was driving under the influence of alcohol at the time of the fatal accident.

Kaur was arrested and later remanded to two days of judicial custody at Tihar Jail following the tragic road accident.

FIR ‘Contradictory’, Says Gaganpreet Kaur's Lawyer

Advocate Vikas Pahwa, representing the accused, claimed that the FIR in the BMW crash case contradicts statements made by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) during a press conference.

"We read the FIR, which was registered 10 hours after the incident. The incident happened at 1:30 pm, and an FIR was filed at 11.30 pm...The information in the FIR contradicts the press conference of the DCP... It seems incorrect," Pahwa told ANI.

The lawyer also stated that the charges of rash and negligent driving should not apply in this case, asserting that the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), particularly Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), were being applied inappropriately.

'I Was in Panic': Gaganpreet Kaur Tells Police

Delhi Police on Monday said that Gaganpreet Kaur told them that she was in panic, so instead of taking the BMW accident victim to a nearby hospital, she drove him to a hospital in GTB Nagar.

On asking particularly, why she did not take them to the nearby hospital, she stated that she was in panic and she knew only this Hospital as her kids were admitted there during the COVID-19 pandemic.

(with ANI inputs)