Delhi BMW Crash Case: BMW Driver Gagan Preet Kaur Arrested After Getting Discharged From Hospital

Delhi BMW Crash Video: In the Delhi BMW accident case in which a senior Finance Ministry official lost his life, the woman driver who allegedly drove the BMW car has been taken into custody after being discharged from the hospital on Monday, police said. According to police, the BMW hit a motorcycle, leading to the death of Navjot Singh (52), Deputy Secretary in the Department of Economic Affairs. Singh was a resident of Hari Nagar, and was killed in the accident on the Ring Road near the Delhi Cantonment Metro station on Sunday. His wife sustained serious injuries.

The woman driver, identified as Gagan Preet Kaur, who was behind the wheel of the luxury car, and her husband were also injured in the incident. The Gurugram couple was admitted to a hospital for treatment and with Kaur being discharged today, the police arrested her.

Meanwhile, an FIR has been registered by the Delhi Police in the case. The wife of the finance ministry official recorded her statement with the police, alleging that she repeatedly pleaded with the woman driving the BMW to take them to the nearest hospital. Still, they were instead taken to a distant hospital deliberately.

Instead of taking the injured couple to the nearest hospital, the accused reportedly drove them almost 17 to 19 kilometres away to Nulife Multi-Speciality Hospital in GTB Nagar, which officials said is linked to an acquaintance of the accused.

This decision has raised serious questions, as several hospitals were available much closer to the accident site. Nulife Hospital Director Shakuntala Kumar confirmed that Singh and his wife were brought to the facility on September 14 after a road accident involving a BMW and a motorcycle.

"We immediately provided first aid and informed the police. A man, approximately 50-55 years old, was brought in dead, and his wife had multiple injuries. She requested to continue her treatment at another hospital, so after providing first aid and informing the police, we allowed her to be transferred," Kumar said.

She further revealed that both the BMW driver and her husband were also treated at the Emergency Department of the hospital. "The lady who was driving the car has been discharged, while the man who was sitting in the passenger seat has been referred to a higher centre for further treatment," Kumar added.

Officials also stated that Gulfam, a cab driver who transported the injured to the hospital after the accident, will be summoned soon. Investigators intend to question him about why the victims were shifted from Dhaula Kuan to Mukherjee Nagar, and about the entire route and circumstances surrounding the incident. (With IANS inputs)