Delhi Bomb Blast Rocks City Again: 28 Years, 15 Explosions – Why Can’t The Capital Stop Bleeding?

New Delhi: The national capital has been shaken once again. A powerful explosion ripped through the area outside the Red Fort late this evening, sending shockwaves across the capital. Early reports confirm deaths and multiple injuries, and police teams have rushed to secure the perimeter. Ambulances and fire brigades are on the scene, as investigators search for clues to what officials have called a “medium-to-high intensity blast”.

The incident bears chilling resemblance to earlier attacks that have marked Delhi’s troubled past. The city, with its dense crowds and historic landmarks, has faced a grim chain of explosions over the last three decades.

In May 2011, a small blast in a car park outside the Delhi High Court had raised alarms but caused no casualties. Only months later, in September 2011, a major explosion at the same location left nine people dead and over 45 wounded, marking one of the most serious terror attacks in recent years.

The pattern of violence stretches far back. In September 2008, five coordinated blasts struck within minutes across Connaught Place, Karol Bagh and Greater Kailash, killing 25 and injuring more than a hundred. Just two weeks later, a low-intensity explosion in Mehrauli’s crowded flower market claimed three lives.

Earlier, in October 2005, three near-simultaneous explosions tore through Sarojini Nagar, Paharganj and Govindpuri, killing over 59 people on the eve of Diwali. The scenes of panic that day remain etched in the city’s memory, streets scattered with debris, flashing sirens and terrified crowds running for safety.

Delhi’s brush with terror dates back even further. In June 2000, two powerful bombs went off near the Red Fort itself, killing an eight-year-old girl and injuring a dozen others. The same monument, now the site of tonight’s blast, has stood witness to multiple attacks.

The late 1990s saw one of the bloodiest periods of bombings in the capital. Between October and December 1997, Delhi was hit by a series of explosions: twin blasts in Karol Bagh, attacks in Punjabi Bagh and Rani Bagh and an explosion in a crowded bus near Kingsway Camp.

These attacks left dozens dead and scores wounded. The Red Fort area, too, saw twin blasts in November that year, killing three and injuring seventy.

Each blast over the years has brought a familiar pattern: panic, grief and promises of tighter security. But the cycle seems to return with new ferocity.

As the Red Fort once again turns into a scene of devastation, the police have cordoned off the area, and teams from the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Delhi Police Special Cell, Intelligence Bureau and other security agencies have arrive at the spot. Investigations have already been launched to ascertain nature of the attack.

Senior officials are reviewing CCTV footage, while forensic experts comb through the site.

For many in Delhi, this blast reopens old wounds. The monument that stands as a symbol of India’s independence now stands scarred again. Its silence pierced by the echoes of another explosion.