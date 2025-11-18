BREAKING | Delhi Bomb Threat: Saket, Tis Hazari Courts Halt Work, CRPF Schools Targeted; Full Security Alert
Coordinated bomb threat emails hit Saket, Tis Hazari Courts, and two CRPF Schools in Delhi. Security is heightened; work suspended as BDS scans premises.
Security agencies across the National Capital Territory (NCT) were placed on high alert on Tuesday after five different locations—two major district courts and two CRPF-affiliated schools—received simultaneous bomb threat emails. The threats come just days after the deadly Red Fort blast, escalating security concerns in the capital.
