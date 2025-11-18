Advertisement
DELHI BOMB THREAT TODAY

BREAKING | Delhi Bomb Threat: Saket, Tis Hazari Courts Halt Work, CRPF Schools Targeted; Full Security Alert

Coordinated bomb threat emails hit Saket, Tis Hazari Courts, and two CRPF Schools in Delhi. Security is heightened; work suspended as BDS scans premises. 

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Nov 18, 2025, 12:11 PM IST|Source: Bureau
BREAKING | Delhi Bomb Threat: Saket, Tis Hazari Courts Halt Work, CRPF Schools Targeted; Full Security AlertREPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

Security agencies across the National Capital Territory (NCT) were placed on high alert on Tuesday after five different locations—two major district courts and two CRPF-affiliated schools—received simultaneous bomb threat emails. The threats come just days after the deadly Red Fort blast, escalating security concerns in the capital.
 

