Delhi: Bomber Dr. Umar Un Nabi Spotted Driving Explosives-Laden Car Through Connaught Place Hours Before Red Fort Blast | WATCH

New CCTV footage has surfaced showing Dr Umar Mohammad driving a Hyundai i20 car in Connaught Place, central Delhi, nearly five hours before the Red Fort blast. According to police sources, the footage captures Umar driving the vehicle, packed with explosives, around Connaught Place’s Outer Circle at approximately 2:05 p.m. He was later seen heading towards Mayur Vihar and eventually the Red Fort area, where the explosion occurred.

Notably, Parliament House lies just about three kilometres from Connaught Place, underscoring the potential scale of the threat.

Investigators probing the Red Fort blast have recovered a diary and a notebook from the rooms of Dr Muzammil and Dr Umar Mohammad at Al Falah University in Faridabad. Officials said the documents contain crucial information related to the planning of the attack, suggesting a long-term, well-coordinated conspiracy.

Sources revealed that the diaries were recovered on Tuesday and Wednesday from Umar’s room (No. 4) and Muzammil’s room (No. 13) and are expected to shed light on key aspects of the investigation.

Authorities have confirmed that Dr Umar Mohammad, a senior doctor at Al Falah University, was driving the i20 car that exploded near the Red Fort on 10 November, killing eight people and injuring at least twenty others.

DNA test results conclusively established Umar’s identity, with samples matching 100 per cent to those of his mother and brother. The DNA was extracted from bone fragments, teeth, and pieces of clothing recovered from the wreckage.

The powerful explosion took place at around 6:52 p.m. on 10 November, close to the historic Red Fort, triggering widespread alarm and heightened security measures across the capital.

Following the incident, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) took over the probe from the Delhi Police Special Cell. NIA teams have cordoned off the area and are conducting detailed forensic examinations of the debris, including explosive traces, vehicle parts, and digital evidence, to uncover the network behind the attack.

(With IANS inputs)