Delhi Bound IndiGo Flight Makes Emergency Landing At Patna After Bird Hit

An IndiGo Airlines flight (6E 5009) from Patna to Delhi, carrying 169 passengers, had to make an emergency landing after a bird hit soon after take-off from Patna's Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport on Wednesday.

"All passengers are safe, and the aircraft returned safely after suffering a bird strike shortly after takeoff," HT reported, quoting Director of Patna Airport Krishna Mohan Nehra.

Airline officials are making alternate arrangements for the passengers, as the aircraft has been grounded.

Earlier on Tuesday, an IndiGo flight 6E 7295, scheduled to travel from Indore (IDR) to Raipur (RPR) on, experienced a tense morning. After the takeoff, the aircraft faced a mid-air technical issue, prompting it to land immediately.

The flight was scheduled to depart at 06:35 AM but took off slightly ahead of time at 06:28 AM, and was scheduled to arrive at 8:30 AM in Raipur. However, it was diverted to Indore, as per Flightradar24.

According to sources, 'IndiGo flight 6E 7295 from Indore to Raipur returned mid-air due to a technical snag shortly after take-off today. The pilot requested a priority landing back at Indore. All passengers safely disembarked.

The flight was cancelled and passengers were given a full refund or alternate flight options.

Shortly after take-off, the pilot detected a technical snag and decided to turn the aircraft around. Air Traffic Control at Indore Airport granted priority landing, ensuring the aircraft landed safely without incident.

All passengers were safely disembarked upon arrival. Passengers were given a full refund or alternate flight options after the flight was cancelled.

On June 29, an IndiGo flight from Pune to Hyderabad was diverted to Vijayawada on Sunday due to heavy air traffic in Hyderabad airspace, according to sources.

Sources said that the flight (6E-6473) had departed from Pune Airport at 8:43 AM on Sunday and was en route to Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport.

It later landed at Hyderabad airport at 12:38 PM, they added.

(With ANI Inputs)