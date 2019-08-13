Delhi-bound IndiGo flight, with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari onboard, aborted during take-off

NEW DELHI: A Delhi-bound IndiGo flight, which took off from Nagpur on Tuesday morning, suffered a technical snag. Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari was also in the flight.

All the passengers have been safely deboarded.

The pilot of IndiGo flight 6E 636 decided to abort the take-off after noticing an error and the plane returned to the taxiway, reported news agency ANI.

Live TV

On August 4, a Lucknow-bound IndiGo flight carrying around 143 passengers had returned to the city airport, almost an hour after its departure, due to a technical glitch.

All the passengers are currently waiting at Nagpur airport. A statement from IndiGo on the matter is awaited.