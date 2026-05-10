Delhi braces for change in weather as IMD issues yellow alert for rain, thunderstorms on May 11-12

The National Capital is likely to see a change in weather conditions after several days of dry and warm temperatures, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting light rain and thunderstorms on May 11 and 12. A yellow alert has been issued for both days, cautioning residents about the possibility of lightning and gusty winds.

According to the IMD forecast, Delhi is expected to receive very light to light rainfall during the afternoon and evening hours on Sunday and Monday. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and strong winds with speeds of 40-50 kmph are also likely in several parts of the city.

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The weather department said the maximum temperature is likely to hover around 38 degrees Celsius on May 11, while the minimum temperature may settle near 27 degrees Celsius. Similar weather conditions are expected on May 12, though the daytime temperature could dip slightly to around 37 degrees Celsius due to rainfall activity.

Ahead of the anticipated change in weather, Delhi is expected to witness mainly clear skies on May 9 and 10. During this period, temperatures are likely to remain between 36 and 38 degrees Celsius. No weather alert has been issued for Saturday and Sunday.

The expected rain and thunderstorm activity is likely to provide temporary relief from the prevailing heat, with a slight drop in temperatures anticipated after the showers. By May 13, the city is expected to witness partly cloudy skies, while clearer weather conditions are likely to return from May 14 onwards. No weather warning has been issued for the latter half of the week.

The IMD has advised residents to remain cautious during thunderstorm hours, particularly while commuting in the evening, due to the possibility of strong winds and lightning strikes.

Also Read | Delhi NCR Weather Update: Temp crosses 40°C; yellow alert issued for heatwave; air quality worsens

Meanwhile, various weather stations across Delhi recorded below-normal temperatures on Friday. Palam recorded a maximum temperature of 34.4 degree Celsius, around five degree below normal. Lodi Road and Ridge stations recorded highs of 34.2 degrees Celsius and 34.8 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Ayanagar recorded a maximum temperature of 35.1 degrees Celsius, which was also lower than the seasonal average. Morning temperatures remained comparatively comfortable across the city. Safdarjung recorded a minimum temperature of 22.6 degrees Celsius, while Palam registered 20.7 degrees Celsius. The Ridge area remained the coolest location, recording a minimum of 20 degrees Celsius.

Delhi’s air quality continued to remain in the “moderate” category, with AQI levels staying within acceptable limits across most monitoring stations in the city.

Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 136, Aya Nagar (109), Burari Crossing (116), Chandni Chowk (67), DTU (107), IIT Delhi (104), JNU (89), Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium (89), Mundka (131), Narela (143), Pusa (92), Rohini (139), Wazirpur (143).