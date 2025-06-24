Delhi Braces For Monsoon: IMD Issues 'Yellow Alert' For Rains And Thunderstorms | Check Latest Forecast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also declared a 'yellow alert' in Delhi and surrounding National Capital Region (NCR) areas today for a mostly cloudy sky with light to moderate rain, accompanied by lightning and thunderstorms. This indicated an early arrival of the southwest monsoon for the capital, which normally arrives around June 27.

Parts of Delhi, including Narela, Bawana, Alipur, Kanjhawala, Rohini, Pitampura, Mundaka, Paschim Vihar, Rajauri Garden, Jafarpur, Najafgarh, Dwarka, Palam, and IGI Airport, have already experienced light rainfall. NCR areas like Bahadurgarh and Gurugram, along with Safidon, Jind, and Panipat in Haryana, are also slated for similar weather conditions.

If the monsoon arrives fully today, June 24, it will be Delhi's earliest monsoon arrival since June 16, 2013. The monsoon has arrived on June 28 in 2024, June 25 in 2023, June 30 in 2022, and even as late as July 13 in 2021, reflecting the diversity of its yearly arrival.

IMD's latest prediction suggests beneficial weather for the monsoon to move even further into additional areas of Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh in the next 36 hours. The southwest monsoon has already made substantial progress, advancing over the remaining regions of the north Arabian Sea, and moving into additional regions of West Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu, and multiple regions of Punjab.

Delhi can be expected to keep experiencing rain during the course of the week, from June 22 to June 29, with Tuesday's maximum temperature forecast to continue hovering around 35 degrees Celsius, providing relief from the recent heat spell.

With the arrival of the monsoon, Delhi's air quality is expected to drastically improve. Delhi reported a 'moderate' Air Quality Index (AQI) of 112 on Monday at 4 PM, up from a 'satisfactory' AQI of 92 in the morning. The AQI is, however, projected to become 'satisfactory' again on Tuesday, with the help of the refreshing showers.