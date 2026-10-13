/Delhi bracing for prolonged agitation? Police urge MHA to extend deployment of 27,300 CAPF personnel

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has asked the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to extend the deployment of 273 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) in the national capital until October 20. The request cites intelligence inputs suggesting a possible escalation in protests demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation.
The request involves an estimated 27,300 personnel, assuming 100 personnel per company.
In a letter dated October 12, 2026, the office of the special commissioner of police (operations) sought an extension of the deployment beyond October 12 to maintain security arrangements at sensitive locations across the city.
According to the communication, the MHA had sanctioned 301 CAPF companies for deployment in the capital. Of these, 221 companies were approved through a communication dated October 6, followed by another 80 companies on October 8.
The police have sought an extension for 273 companies until October 20. The letter does not confirm whether the ministry has accepted the request.
The Delhi Police has also flagged the possibility of large gatherings near Parliament House, India Gate and the offices and residences of ministers. The letter warns that such gatherings could create law-and-order challenges requiring additional personnel at short notice.
The communication also refers to the possible participation of activists from other political groups and organisations, including the Bhim Army and student unions. It mentions the possibility of demonstrations involving groups described in the letter as “anti-social elements”.
The police have cited the prospect of multiple gatherings across the capital while seeking to retain a large contingent of central forces beyond the original deployment period.
The letter refers to statements made by CJP activists suggesting that the government should prepare for a prolonged agitation. The police have referred to these statements and intelligence inputs in their request for an extension of the deployment.
The Operations wing said the anticipated developments could lead to unforeseen law-and-order situations. Such circumstances, according to the communication, could require an immediate mobilisation of personnel and their deployment at different locations.
The Delhi Police has argued that an adequate CAPF presence, along with its own personnel, would allow forces to be deployed at short notice if the situation required additional security.
The letter also states that 28 of the 80 additional CAPF companies sanctioned on October 8 has not reported to the Delhi Police by October 12. This is separate from the request to extend the deployment of 273 companies.
The details in the communication show that the MHA had approved a total of 301 companies for Delhi through October 12. The Delhi Police has sought to continue the deployment of 273 companies for another eight days, until October 20, to prepare for possible protests and manage security at sensitive locations.
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