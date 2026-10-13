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Delhi bracing for prolonged agitation? Police urge MHA to extend deployment of 27,300 CAPF personnel

Twenty-eight CAPF companies are yet to report to the Delhi Police, even as the force seeks to retain 273 companies until October 20. The request names several sensitive locations where demonstrations could take place over demands for the chief election commissioner’s resignation.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Oct 13, 2026, 12:16 PM IST|Updated: Oct 13, 2026, 12:16 PM IST
Delhi bracing for prolonged agitation? Police urge MHA to extend deployment of 27,300 CAPF personnel
Image Credit: Heavy security deployment at the Inner Circle of Connaught Place as youth, activists and political workers hold a protest march against CEC Gyanesh Kumar on October 11, 2026. (File photo: ANI)

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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