Delhi Breathes Easier In 2025, Records Cleanest Air In Eight Years: Sirsa

New Delhi: Delhi’s Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Thursday said the capital recorded its cleanest air in eight years in 2025, calling it a major outcome of sustained, science-driven measures.

Addressing concerns over a recent dip in air quality, Sirsa acknowledged that the AQI worsened over the past month, but maintained that the overall data reflected steady progress. He said the highest number of ‘good air quality’ days in 2025 demonstrated that targeted interventions were delivering results.

“Delhiites entrusted us with the responsibility to govern, and ensuring cleaner air was our top priority,” Sirsa said. He pointed out that PM2.5 levels dropped from 104 micrograms per cubic metre in 2024 to 96 in 2025, while PM10 levels declined from 212 to 197 micrograms per cubic metre over the same period.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

According to an official statement, Delhi recorded AQI below 200 for nearly 200 days in 2025, marking an improvement of about 15 per cent compared to the previous four years.

Meanwhile, winter conditions tightened their grip across north India on Thursday, with light rain reported in several areas as the new year began. In the national capital, the minimum temperature settled at 10.6 degrees Celsius, while the maximum reached 17.3 degrees Celsius, around two degrees below the seasonal average, adding to the chill.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said Delhi witnessed its coldest December day in six years on Wednesday, with the maximum temperature dropping to 14.2 degrees Celsius. The last time the capital saw a lower daytime maximum was on December 31, 2019, when it had plunged to 9.4 degrees Celsius.

On Thursday morning, shallow fog covered parts of the national capital, reducing visibility in several areas. IMD data showed that Palam and Safdarjung reported visibility levels of around 500 metres at 7.30 am, affecting early-morning movement.

The weather department has warned of sharper cold conditions from January 3, as minimum temperatures are expected to fall further. According to the IMD, cold northerly winds from the Himalayan region are likely to sweep across Delhi, intensifying the winter chill over the coming days.

Even as temperatures dipped, air quality remained a major concern. Data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed Delhi’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 371 at 10 am, placing it firmly in the ‘very poor’ category.

Reports indicated that 28 monitoring stations across the city reported very poor air quality, while eight stations slipped into the ‘severe’ category. Sonia Vihar emerged as the most polluted area, recording the highest AQI at 420, highlighting continued pollution stress despite the colder weather.