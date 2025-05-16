Delhi Breathes 'Poor' Quality Air As AQI Level Drops In Capital

Delhi AQI Today: The national capital woke up to an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 249, which is categorised as poor, around the India Gate region, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good"; 51 and 100 "satisfactory"; 101 and 200 "moderate"; 201 and 300 "poor"; 301 and 400 "very poor"; and 401 and 500 "severe".

According to the CPCB, the air quality in Delhi on Thursday too was recorded in the "poor" category, with 288.

#WATCH | Delhi woke up to bad-quality air, with an AQI of 249, categorised as 'poor', in the area around India Gate, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

Furthermore, as per CPCB, the AQI deteriorates in Delhi, recorded at 212 in areas near Sri Aurobindo Marg.

#WATCH | The Air Quality Index deteriorates in Delhi, reported at 212 in areas near Sri Aurobindo Marg, categorised as 'poor', according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

Visuals from AIIMS, Sri Aurobindo Marg.



Visuals from AIIMS, Sri Aurobindo Marg. pic.twitter.com/oIXKIyU19e — ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2025

IMD Delhi Weather Prediction

Delhi, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), is predicted to see thunderstorms with rain on Friday. The national capital, on Saturday, is expected to witness thunderstorms and rain as well, with maximum temperature reaching 40 degrees Celsius.

Following this, on Sunday, Delhi could see 'strong surface winds during daytime'. Moving forward, from Monday to Wednesday, the national capital is predicted to witness 'partly cloudy' weather.

Dust Storm From North Pakistan Toward Delhi-NCR

The IMD on Thursday stated that dust advected from North Pakistan is moving towards Delhi-NCR via Punjab and Haryana. The CPCB also recorded an AQI of 350 on Thursday from the national capital’s Punjabi Bagh.

According to the IMD, the movement occurs under strong lower-level westerly winds prevailing over Punjab and Haryana. The department also informed that the dust has been gradually shifting eastward, improving visibility over the Palam area of Delhi, which is currently reporting visibility at 4000 meters.

Meanwhile, Delhi has been facing heat, with average temperatures in the high 30s Celsius, and the pollution levels have also begun to climb.

(with ANI inputs)