DELHI AQI

Delhi Breathes 'Poor' Quality Air As AQI Level Drops In Capital

According to the CPCB, the air quality in Delhi on Thursday too was recorded in the "poor" category, with 288. Check what IMD predicts for Delhi's weather. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anushka Awasthi|Last Updated: May 16, 2025, 09:04 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Trending Photos

Delhi Breathes 'Poor' Quality Air As AQI Level Drops In Capital Photo Credit: @ANI/ X

Delhi AQI Today: The national capital woke up to an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 249, which is categorised as poor, around the India Gate region, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). 

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good"; 51 and 100 "satisfactory"; 101 and 200 "moderate"; 201 and 300 "poor"; 301 and 400 "very poor"; and 401 and 500 "severe". 

According to the CPCB, the air quality in Delhi on Thursday too was recorded in the "poor" category, with 288. 

Furthermore, as per CPCB, the AQI deteriorates in Delhi, recorded at 212 in areas near Sri Aurobindo Marg.

IMD Delhi Weather Prediction 

Delhi, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), is predicted to see thunderstorms with rain on Friday. The national capital, on Saturday, is expected to witness thunderstorms and rain as well, with maximum temperature reaching 40 degrees Celsius. 

Following this, on Sunday, Delhi could see 'strong surface winds during daytime'. Moving forward, from Monday to Wednesday, the national capital is predicted to witness 'partly cloudy' weather. 

Dust Storm From North Pakistan Toward Delhi-NCR

The IMD on Thursday stated that dust advected from North Pakistan is moving towards Delhi-NCR via Punjab and Haryana. The CPCB also recorded an AQI of 350 on Thursday from the national capital’s Punjabi Bagh.

According to the IMD, the movement occurs under strong lower-level westerly winds prevailing over Punjab and Haryana. The department also informed that the dust has been gradually shifting eastward, improving visibility over the Palam area of Delhi, which is currently reporting visibility at 4000 meters.

Meanwhile, Delhi has been facing heat, with average temperatures in the high 30s Celsius, and the pollution levels have also begun to climb. 

(with ANI inputs)

