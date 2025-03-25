Delhi Budget 2025: What Are Atal Canteens Announced By CM Rekha Gupta? Who Will Benefit?

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta has allocated Rs 100 crore for setting up Atal Canteens in city slums to provide nutritious and subsidised food at 100 locations. The BJP has promised to set-up subsidized canteens in the city if voted to power. This was the BJP government's maiden budget in the state after being voted to power earlier this year, ousting Aam Aadmi Party.

What Are Atal Canteens?

Atal Canteens are government-supported food outlets set up in various Indian states to provide low-cost, nutritious meals to underprivileged communities. Named after former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, these canteens aim to combat hunger and support low-income individuals by offering meals at highly subsidized rates.

Inspired by successful models like Tamil Nadu’s Amma Canteens and Karnataka’s Indira Canteens, this scheme seeks to ensure food security for economically weaker sections, making nutritious meals accessible and affordable.

In Delhi, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) included the Atal Canteen Scheme in its 2025 election manifesto, promising to establish canteens in every slum cluster.

Who Will Benefit?

The Atal Canteens will be opened near slums, thus mostly benefitting the slum dwellers and daily-wage workers. Under this initiative, people in need would have access to hot, cooked meals for just Rs 5. However, anyone can visit the canteen to get the subsidized food.