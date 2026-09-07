/Delhi building collapse: 27-hour rescue, 7 deaths and 3 arrests – what happened so far

New Delhi: A 27-hour rescue operation at Delhi’s Satya Niketan area ended after all those trapped under the debris were pulled out. Seven people died in the building collapse, including five students, while five others were injured. Three of the injured are said to be in serious condition.
The police have arrested three people in connection with the case. Building owner Hariram Gupta was arrested from Bhiwadi in Rajasthan, while his son Mahesh Bansal has also been taken into custody.
The incident took place on Sunday (September 6) afternoon. Soon after the building collapsed, local residents joined the rescue effort as reports suggested that several people were trapped under the debris.
Students were among those believed to be in the building at the time. Oxygen was also supplied to people trapped under the debris through Blinkit. A green corridor was created to help move emergency vehicles and injured people.
The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) was later brought in to assist with the operation. Rescue teams worked for around 27 hours before confirming that everyone trapped under the debris has been taken out.
The death toll eventually reached seven. The deceased have been identified as Abhishek, Yuvraj Soni, Pawan, Arpit, Akshat Singh Yadav and Surendra Singh. The authorities have also reported five injured people, three of whom are in serious condition.
The Delhi Police has arrested three people in connection with the incident. Building owner Hariram Gupta was picked up from Bhiwadi in Rajasthan.
His son Mahesh Bansal has also been arrested. The police action in the case has so far led to three arrests as the investigation continues.
Action has also been taken against officials of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). The suspended officials include the deputy commissioner, superintending engineer, executive engineer, assistant engineer and junior engineer responsible for the area.
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced the action through social media following the incident.
The chief minister has ordered immediate sealing of buildings across city that were constructed without permission or are in a dangerous condition.
The government has also ordered inspections of similar buildings in the surrounding areas. Constructions found violating rules will face sealing and other strict action, according to the chief minister’s announcement.
A public interest litigation (PIL) was filed in the Delhi High Court, seeking accountability and action against those who are responsible. The court has sought responses from the Delhi government, the Centre, the MCD and the Delhi Police in connection with the incident.
The case will be heard next on September 25.
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