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Delhi building collapse: 27-hour rescue, 7 deaths and 3 arrests – what happened so far

The 27-hour rescue operation came to an end. The police have arrested three people, while several MCD officials have been suspended.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Sep 07, 2026, 09:32 PM IST|Updated: Sep 07, 2026, 09:32 PM IST
Delhi building collapse: 27-hour rescue, 7 deaths and 3 arrests – what happened so far
Image Credit: (Photo: ANI)

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Delhi building collapse: 27-hour rescue, 7 deaths and 3 arrests – what happened so far
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