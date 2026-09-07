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  • /Delhi building collapse: 3 months’ deposit, zero liability – how the hostel’s rent agreement protected its owners

Delhi building collapse: 3 months’ deposit, zero liability – how the hostel’s rent agreement protected its owners

A 27-hour rescue operation ended after seven people died and 12 were pulled from the debris. Five survivors were injured, with three reported to be in serious condition.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Sep 07, 2026, 10:32 PM IST|Updated: Sep 07, 2026, 10:32 PM IST
Delhi building collapse: 3 months’ deposit, zero liability – how the hostel’s rent agreement protected its owners
Image Credit: Emergency personnel work at the site and look for survivors after a building collapsed in New Delhi on September 6. (File photo: Reuters)

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Delhi building collapse: 27-hour rescue, 7 deaths and 3 arrests – what happened so far
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