/Delhi building collapse: Amit Shah takes stock of rescue efforts, speaks to Delhi CM and top officials

Rescue operations are still underway at the site of a building collapse in Delhi's Satya Niketan, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaking to Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the police commissioner and the NDRF chief to get an update on the ground situation. Shah, visibly shaken by the tragedy, said every agency involved was working hand in hand to get medical help to those hurt in the incident.
The Home Minister also cancelled his planned engagements in Goa once word of the collapse reached him. Delhi Police confirmed that six people have so far been pulled out from the debris.
Writing on X, Shah said, "Deeply distressed by the collapse of a building at Satya Niketan in Delhi. Spoke with the Chief Minister, Commissioner of Police, Delhi, and the Director General, NDRF, and assessed the situation on the ground."
He added: "The local administration and the NDRF are conducting intensive rescue operations in close coordination. The injured are being provided with all necessary medical assistance. Praying for the speedy recovery of all those injured."
Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, also voiced his sorrow over the tragedy, describing it as "extremely heartbreaking and alarming".
In his own post on X, the Congress leader urged the NDRF, Delhi Fire Service and every rescue team on site to reach each and every student, "by making every possible effort, ensuring that the injured receive the best possible immediate treatment, so that no effort is spared in saving anyone".
He went on to say, "Congress and NSUI workers are present at the scene and are ready to provide every possible assistance. In this hour of difficulty, we all stand with the victims and their families."
Turning to the broader issue facing students in the capital, Gandhi remarked: "Students' lives were already filled with struggles, now the situation has turned life-threatening. Due to the lack of good hostels in colleges or universities, students are forced to live in PG accommodations, 40-40 at a time under one roof, in inhumane conditions."
He stressed that no student's life should be treated as expendable, and that their safety has to be guaranteed without exception.
Police said earlier that the structure, roughly 40 to 50 years old, had a basement plus five floors above ground and was being used to house students as paying-guest accommodation. Repair work was in progress in the basement at the time the building came down.
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