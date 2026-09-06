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Delhi building collapse: Amit Shah takes stock of rescue efforts, speaks to Delhi CM and top officials

The Home Minister also cancelled his planned engagements in Goa once word of the collapse reached him. Delhi Police confirmed that six people have so far been pulled out from the debris.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 06, 2026, 07:19 PM IST|Updated: Sep 06, 2026, 07:19 PM IST
Delhi building collapse: Amit Shah takes stock of rescue efforts, speaks to Delhi CM and top officials
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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Delhi building collapse: Amit Shah takes stock of rescue efforts, speaks to Delhi CM and top officials
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