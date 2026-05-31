Delhi building collapse: CM Rekha Gupta visits incident site, promises action against illegal constructions

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday visited the site of the building collapse in south Delhi's Saidulajab area near Saket Metro station, where at least two people have lost their lives, and assured strict action against unauthorised constructions and officials found responsible for lapses. Rescue teams have been working continuously since Saturday evening to locate and pull survivors from the debris of the collapsed structure.

According to a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office, immediate action was initiated following the incident, including the registration of a criminal case at Mehrauli Police Station.

“A magisterial inquiry is being ordered under the leadership of the District Magistrate (DM), South District. Additionally, officials have been directed to inspect dilapidated and hazardous buildings in the vicinity and to take strict action wherever necessary,” the statement said.

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The Chief Minister's Office further stated that directions had been issued to identify and act against unauthorised structures across the area.

“The Chief Minister has ordered strict action against all unauthorised buildings and has directed that action be taken against all responsible officials in the concerned departments,” it added.

Speaking to reporters at the site, Gupta reiterated her government's stance on illegal construction. “Strict action will be taken against all such unauthorised buildings, and action will also be taken against all responsible officials,” she said.

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Officials involved in the rescue operation said around 30 people were believed to have been inside or around the building when it collapsed.

“Approximately 30 people were involved, out of which only nine have come out so far. Among the nine people, two have died, and two have been discharged. The condition of the remaining people is also not good. It is estimated that around 10 people are still inside,” an official said.

Search and rescue efforts remain underway, with teams from the National Disaster Response Force, Delhi Police and Civil Defence personnel combing through the rubble.

The structure, which consisted of a ground floor and three upper floors under construction, reportedly collapsed onto a nearby tin-shed canteen where children were eating at the time.

Eyewitnesses said the building came down at around 6 pm on Saturday, triggering panic in the densely populated neighbourhood and prompting a large-scale emergency response.

Authorities have not yet determined the exact cause of the collapse. Investigations are expected to focus on the building's structural integrity, construction practices and possible violations of safety regulations.

Also Read: Multi-storey building collapses in Mehrauli area of Delhi, several feared trapped

(With IANS inputs)