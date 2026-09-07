/Delhi building collapse: Death toll rises to 6; ex-chief secy exposes capital’s PG mafia

New Delhi: The death toll in the Satya Niketan building collapse in Delhi rose to six on Monday (September 7) after another body was recovered during overnight rescue operations.
Rescue teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the Delhi Fire Service, the Delhi Police and other agencies continue clearing the heavy debris at the site in South-West Delhi. Teams are searching for people who could still be trapped inside the collapsed structure.
The building, which was being used as a paying guest (PG) accommodation, collapsed on Sunday (Septemver 6) afternoon near Delhi University’s South Campus. The incident has also led to demands for stricter checks on buildings being used to house students in crowded parts of the capital.
Congress leader and AICC Uttarakhand in-charge Kumari Selja questioned the Delhi government over the safety of students living in PG accommodations. She said families send their children to the capital with hopes of securing a better future and asked who would be responsible for their safety.
“What is the BJP government doing? They have forgotten what happened at the coaching centre. A mafia is operating in Delhi. These children are sent away with so many hopes. They are the only support for their parents. Who is responsible for their safety?” she said.
The MCD has ordered immediate action against illegal constructions rising above four floors. Delhi Mayor Pravesh Wahi said officials found responsible for allowing such structures to come up would face strict action.
“The culprits of the Satya Niketan building incident in Delhi will not be spared under any circumstances. All illegal constructions with more than four floors will be immediately sealed, and strict action will be taken against the guilty officials, leading to their immediate dismissal. These orders will be implemented with immediate effect,” he wrote on X.
दिल्ली के सत्य निकेतन बिल्डिंग हादसे के दोषियों को किसी भी हालत में बख्शा नहीं जाएगा।— Pravesh Wahi (@praveshwahi) September 6, 2026
चार मंजिल से अधिक वाले सभी अवैध निर्माणों को तत्काल सील किया जाएगा और दोषी अधिकारियों के विरुद्ध सख्त कार्रवाई करते हुए उन्हें तत्काल बर्खास्त किया जाएगा।
ये आदेश तत्काल प्रभाव से लागू किए…
The civic body said the order would apply to structures falling under the specified category and that officials found responsible for allowing unauthorised construction would face action.
The Delhi Fire Department received information about the collapse at around 1:30 pm on Sunday, following which emergency teams were sent to Satya Niketan.
The Delhi Police has registered an FIR against alleged owner Hariram and others in connection with the collapse.
Ten people have been rescued so far, according to the police.
Former Delhi Chief Secretary Omesh Saigal said the Satya Niketan collapse was part of a larger construction problem in the city. He alleged that unauthorised construction and changes to approved building plans are common in some parts of the capital.
“Look at the kind of buildings constructed in Delhi. I would say that in some areas, one in five buildings is unauthorised; either the blueprints were not approved, extra floors were added or the construction is substandard,” he said.
He also called for restrictions on new construction in areas that are heavily built up. He said authorities should examine existing structures and consider stopping new building approvals in overcrowded areas.
“At the very least, we should ban new construction in these areas. We must halt new construction or stop sanctioning building plans for areas that are over-congested and over-built. These are the things that need to be addressed,” he added.
The collapse has also led to protests by student groups. Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) members staged a protest outside the headquarters of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) at the Civic Centre on Sunday, demanding action over safety standards in PG accommodations in areas where large numbers of students live.
NSUI President Vinod Jakhar described the situation at Satya Niketan as extremely serious and criticised the response to the collapse.
NSUI President Vinod Jakhar described the situation at Satya Niketan as extremely serious and criticised the rescue response. He said the operation is still underway and claimed that many of the students pulled out of the debris had died.
“We tried our best to get those students out; we actually succeeded in rescuing about three of them,” he told ANI.
He alleged that more students could have been saved if medical teams, the police, fire brigade personnel and other resources had reached the site promptly. He also accused the BJP government of not having a proper disaster management plan.
Referring to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Goa, he questioned the government’s response to the collapse and alleged that political priorities had taken precedence over the rescue effort.
Jakhar also alleged that PG and coaching centre operators are being subjected to extortion and made a comparison with the construction of BJP offices. He said his main demand is justice for the students and added that several NSUI workers had suffered serious injuries.
“There is absolutely no accountability,” Jakhar said.
Delhi Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha President Rajat Choudhary urged political parties to stay away from political attacks and support the rescue operation and affected families.
“This is not the time for politics; those affected are someone's children. Instead of playing politics, one should offer support. The Opposition should not do this; they should stand in solidarity,” he said.
Rescue teams continue to clear the debris and search for anyone who may still be trapped inside the collapsed building.
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