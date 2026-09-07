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Delhi building collapse: Death toll rises to 6; ex-chief secy exposes capital’s PG mafia

Meanwhile, the MCD has ordered immediate sealing of illegal buildings above four floors. Political leaders and student groups demand accountability over safety and rescue efforts.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Sep 07, 2026, 05:59 AM IST|Updated: Sep 07, 2026, 05:59 AM IST
Delhi building collapse: Death toll rises to 6; ex-chief secy exposes capital’s PG mafia
Image Credit: Visual from the incident spot. (Photo: ANI)

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Delhi building collapse: Death toll rises to 6; ex-chief secy exposes capital’s PG mafia
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