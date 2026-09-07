/Delhi building collapse: Death toll rises to 7 in Satya Niketan; Delhi HC to hear PIL

The Delhi High Court is set to hear a public interest litigation (PIL) concerning the collapse of a five-storey building in Delhi’s Satya Niketan area, which has claimed seven lives. The building was being used as a paying guest (PG) accommodation for boys. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is currently at the site.
Rescue teams continued search operations at the site for the second consecutive day on Monday, with police personnel and a dog squad also deployed at the scene.
A total of 12 people have been rescued so far from the debris following the collapse of a five-storey building in Satya Niketan, while the death toll has risen to seven, Delhi Police said in its latest update on Monday (September 7, 2026).
According to the Delhi Police, one person was rescued from the debris in the morning, while another person was found dead in the rubble on Monday, taking the total number of fatalities to seven.
The building, located near Delhi University’s South Campus and opposite Sri Venkateswara College, collapsed at around 1:30 pm on Sunday while repair work was reportedly being carried out in the basement.
The structure comprised a basement and five upper floors. Ten people were rescued from the debris and taken to hospital, with several of them reportedly in critical condition.
Rescue teams from the NDRF, Delhi Fire Service, Delhi Police and other agencies worked through the night to clear the debris and search for anyone who may still be trapped.
Delhi CM orders enquiry
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident, while Delhi Police has registered an FIR against the building owner.
Authorities are investigating the circumstances that led to the collapse, including the repair work reportedly being carried out at the premises. Meanwhile, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi has ordered the immediate sealing of illegal structures exceeding four floors following the incident.
ABVP students gathered to protest
Around 150–200 ABVP students gathered at the Delhi Civic Centre on Sunday to protest against the MCD following the building collapse in Satya Niketan. The protesters entered the premises through Gate No. 5 and staged a dharna outside the main building.
The ABVP demanded the resignation of the MCD commissioner, alleging negligence and lapses in enforcing safety compliance at paying guest accommodations in student-dominated areas. The student organisation also sought an impartial investigation into the incident and safety audits of all PG buildings across Delhi.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.