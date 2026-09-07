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Delhi building collapse: Death toll rises to 7 in Satya Niketan; Delhi HC to hear PIL

The Delhi High Court is set to hear a PIL over the Satya Niketan building collapse that killed seven people, as rescue operations continue and the MCD faces criticism over safety lapses at PG accommodations.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 07, 2026, 12:45 PM IST|Updated: Sep 07, 2026, 12:45 PM IST
Delhi building collapse: Death toll rises to 7 in Satya Niketan; Delhi HC to hear PIL
Image Credit: IANS

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