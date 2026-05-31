Delhi building collapse: Death toll rises to six, says Delhi Police

At least six persons have been confirmed dead while six others have been rescued safely till Sunday evening after a four-storey building collapsed in south Delhi's Saidulajab village near Saket metro station, Delhi Police said in a statement.

The Delhi Police officials in the statement said: "On May 30 at 19:35 p.m., information regarding a building collapse in Saidulajab village was received by Beat staff from the Mehrauli Police Station, who were on routine patrol. They responded immediately and also called for backup. Subsequently, a first PCR Call was logged at 19:38 p.m. in the Police Station."

"The Saket police responded immediately and initially rescued six people from the debris. All responder agencies were alerted simultaneously," the statement said.

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"A green corridor was established to ensure unhindered ambulance movement from the site, and dedicated police teams were deployed at AIIMS Trauma Centre, Safdarjung and Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya Hospital to facilitate urgent medical aid for the injured victims," the police said.

In coordination with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) and the Delhi Fire Service, nine persons were further rescued and shifted to hospitals subsequently, the Delhi Police officials said.

"Six persons have sadly lost their life. And seven are under treatment, with two being discharged after first aid," the Delhi Police statement added.

"After the postmortem, the bodies of the deceased victims have been handed over to their respective families. Police staff have been deployed to assist their family members with movement. Rescue operations still continue, with Delhi Police continuously assisting ongoing relief and recovery efforts."

⁠"A case under strict sections of Culpable Homicide has also been registered at the Mehrauli Police Station vide an FIR registered under Sections 105/290/125(a) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). And teams are conducting multiple raids for the alleged reasons behind the collapse of the multi-storey building in Mehrauli. Further investigation is underway," the Delhi Police officials added.

Earlier on Sunday morning, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta reviewed the rescue and relief operation at the site of the building collapse in South Delhi's Saidulajab area near Saket metro station. She assured strict action against unauthorised buildings and officials responsible for them.

Rescue teams have been continuously engaged in operations since Saturday night.

According to a statement by her office, on the instructions of Chief Minister Gupta, prompt action was taken, and a criminal case has been registered at Mehrauli Police Station.

"A magisterial inquiry is being ordered under the leadership of the District Magistrate (DM), South District. Additionally, officials have been directed to inspect dilapidated and hazardous buildings in the vicinity and to take strict action wherever necessary," it said.

"The Chief Minister has ordered strict action against all unauthorised buildings and has directed that action be taken against all responsible officials in the concerned departments," the Chief Minister's Office added.

The building, which had a ground floor and three additional levels under construction, came crashing down onto a nearby tin shed canteen where children were dining.

Eyewitnesses said the collapse occurred around 6 p.m. on Saturday, sending shockwaves through the area.

Authorities are yet to determine the exact cause of the collapse.