/Delhi building collapse: Look-out notice issued against owner Hariram Bansal as police launch raids

The Delhi Police have issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) against building owner Hariram Bansal following the fatal collapse of a five-storey building in Satya Niketan, as efforts to trace and arrest him have been stepped up. Police have formed 10 teams to locate Bansal, who is currently absconding. The teams include personnel from the local district police and Special Staff, along with officers from various operational units. Each team is being led by an Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Additional DCP)-rank officer, with senior officers overseeing the searches.