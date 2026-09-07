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Delhi building collapse: Look-out notice issued against owner Hariram Bansal as police launch raids

Police have formed 10 teams to locate Bansal, who is currently absconding. The teams include personnel from the local district police and Special Staff, along with officers from various operational units. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 07, 2026, 01:06 PM IST|Updated: Sep 07, 2026, 01:06 PM IST
Delhi building collapse: Look-out notice issued against owner Hariram Bansal as police launch raids
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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