/Delhi building collapse: Look-out notice issued against owner Hariram Bansal as police launch raids

The Delhi Police have issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) against building owner Hariram Bansal following the fatal collapse of a five-storey building in Satya Niketan, as efforts to trace and arrest him have been stepped up. Police have formed 10 teams to locate Bansal, who is currently absconding. The teams include personnel from the local district police and Special Staff, along with officers from various operational units. Each team is being led by an Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Additional DCP)-rank officer, with senior officers overseeing the searches.
Raids are being carried out at multiple locations in Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh as police widen the search for Bansal.
An FIR was registered against Bansal and others on Sunday in connection with the collapse. Police said the building, known as 'Hostel Daze', was being used as a boys' paying guest (PG) accommodation and renovation work was allegedly being carried out in the basement when the structure suddenly gave way.
Several students were staying in the building at the time of the incident. An adjacent building also collapsed, according to eyewitnesses, raising further concerns over the structural safety of buildings in the area.
At least six people have died in the collapse, while five others have been rescued. Rescue teams are continuing their search through the debris for those who may still be trapped.
A large number of students are feared to be among those missing, with several students from nearby Delhi University colleges reportedly living in PG accommodations in the area.
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta visited the site again on Monday morning to review the rescue operation and assess the safety measures being taken following the collapse.
Gupta said an FIR had been registered against the building owner and warned that strict action would be taken against Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) officials if any negligence or lapses were found on their part.
The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said directions had also been issued for the immediate sealing of illegal five-storey buildings across Delhi. The move is aimed at preventing similar incidents and ensuring compliance with safety norms.
"Intensive inspections of nearby PGs and buildings; sealing to follow if violations are found. The Chief Minister made it clear that there would be no compromise on the safety of Delhi's residents and that no one would be spared in cases of negligence," the CMO said.
Following the collapse, authorities have intensified inspections of PG accommodations and other buildings in the vicinity to identify violations and take action where necessary.
The incident has also reached the Delhi High Court, where a petition seeking judicial intervention over the building collapse and wider safety concerns has been filed. The court has assured that the matter will be heard on Monday itself.
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