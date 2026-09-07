/Delhi building collapse: MCD orders sealing of illegal buildings above four floors

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has ordered the immediate sealing of all illegal structures exceeding four floors following the collapse of a building near Satya Niketan in South-West Delhi, which claimed five lives.
Delhi Mayor Pravesh Wahi said strict action would be taken against officials responsible for allowing such unauthorised structures to be constructed. He said officials found guilty would face stringent measures, including immediate dismissal, in a post on X.
दिल्ली के सत्य निकेतन बिल्डिंग हादसे के दोषियों को किसी भी हालत में बख्शा नहीं जाएगा।— Pravesh Wahi (@praveshwahi) September 6, 2026
चार मंजिल से अधिक वाले सभी अवैध निर्माणों को तत्काल सील किया जाएगा और दोषी अधिकारियों के विरुद्ध सख्त कार्रवाई करते हुए उन्हें तत्काल बर्खास्त किया जाएगा।
ये आदेश तत्काल प्रभाव से लागू किए…
“The culprits of the Satya Niketan building incident in Delhi will not be spared under any circumstances,” Wahi said, adding that the orders would be implemented with immediate effect.
The building collapsed on Sunday, prompting the Delhi Fire Department to receive an alert at around 1:30 pm. Emergency personnel and rescue teams were promptly deployed to the site to carry out search and rescue operations.
According to police, the death toll has risen to five, while 10 people have been rescued so far. Delhi Police has also registered an FIR against the alleged owner, Hariram, and others in connection with the incident.
Meanwhile, members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) staged a major protest outside the MCD headquarters at the Civic Centre, voicing concerns over student safety.
ABVP activists accused the civic body of negligence and alleged safety compliance lapses at paying guest (PG) accommodations in areas dominated by students. The protesters entered the MCD premises and staged a dharna, demanding immediate and concrete administrative measures to ensure the safety of students.
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