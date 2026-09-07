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Delhi building collapse: MCD orders sealing of illegal buildings above four floors

MCD has ordered the immediate sealing of illegal structures exceeding four floors after a building collapse near Satya Niketan killed five people, while ABVP protested over alleged safety lapses in student PG accommodations.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 07, 2026, 06:40 AM IST|Updated: Sep 07, 2026, 06:40 AM IST
Delhi building collapse: MCD orders sealing of illegal buildings above four floors
Image Credit: IANS

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