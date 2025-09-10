Delhi Cab Driver 'Lom Shankar' Caught Masturbating During Ride, Arrested As Female Student Files Complaint

New Delhi: A cab driver has been arrested after allegedly masturbating in front of a woman passenger while driving in the Maurice Nagar area of Delhi. The incident came to light when the student, who was in the cab at the time, filed a complaint with the police.

The accused has been identified as Lom Shankar. He was taken into custody soon after the complaint was registered. Police said the car used in the incident has also been seized as part of the ongoing investigation.

Delhi Police said, "A cab driver, Lom Shankar, was arrested by the Police for allegedly masturbating while driving the car, with a female student present as the passenger. The action was taken based on the complaint of the student. The cab has been seized. The incident occurred in the Maurice Nagar area", NDTV reported.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier on Thursday, Delhi Police arrested a 31-year-old private airline pilot for allegedly recording inappropriate videos of a woman using a hidden camera. The arrest was carried out by the staff of PS Kishangarh in South West Delhi, according to a police statement.

The accused has been identified as Mohit Priyadarshi, a resident of Civil Lines in Agra, Uttar Pradesh.

Police recovered a lighter-shaped device from him, which had a hidden camera.

As per NDTV reports, The incident reportedly took place at Shani Bazar, where he allegedly tried to record the complainant without her consent. A case has been registered against him under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

According to the police, "On the night of August 30, complainant Ms K, a resident of Kishangarh village, noticed the accused attempting to record her at Shani Bazar without consent. A case under sections 77/78 BNS was registered at PS Kishangarh." It further mentioned that during the time of investigation, CCTV footage from was also examined and image of the suspect was circulated online too. Local intelligence helped the in tracking down the accused which eventually helped in arresting him.

During questioning, he confessed to his actions.

Police further mentioned, “The accused, Priyadarshi, is unmarried and works as a pilot with a private airline. He admitted that he was making such videos for his personal gratification.”