Delhi Cabinet Portfolio Allocation: CM Rekha Gupta Gets Home-Finance; Check Who Got What

Delhi Cabinet Portfolio Allocation: The newly formed Delhi Cabinet under Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has been in action from day one. While the Gupta Cabinet has a balanced representation of all major communities that propelled the BJP to power, the prime focus of the government will now be fulfilling the promises made in the manifesto.

On Thursday, along with CM Rekha Gupta (50), six MLAs - Parvesh Verma, Ashish Sood, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Ravinder Indraj Singh, Kapil Mishra and Pankaj Singh - were administered the oath of office by Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena.

Manjinder Singh Sirsa, a three-time MLA from the Rajouri Garden Assembly constituency, serves as the prominent Sikh face of the BJP in Delhi. Alongside Rajouri Garden, the party secured victories in Hari Nagar and Jangpura, both of which have a significant Sikh voter base. Additionally, Gandhi Nagar MLA Arvinder Singh Lovely and Jangpura legislator Tarvinder Singh Marwah represent the BJP’s Sikh leadership in the city.

The party also included two Purvanchali leaders, Kapil Mishra and Pankaj Singh, in the Cabinet. Parvesh Verma, the BJP’s prominent Jat leader and a strong contender for the chief minister’s position, has also been inducted into the Cabinet and is expected to handle key portfolios.

Ashish Sood, a senior leader and first-time MLA from the Janakpuri constituency, has been appointed as a minister. Sood is a well-known Punjabi leader within the party and brings strong regional representation to the government.

Furthermore, in an effort to strengthen its foothold in reserved assembly constituencies—where it won four out of 12 seats—the BJP has appointed Ravindra Indraj as a minister. He secured a decisive victory in Bawana, defeating incumbent AAP MLA Jai Bhagwan Upkar by over 31,000 votes. Here's the full list of Delhi cabinet ministers and their portfolios:

Cabinet Minister Portfolio(s) Rekha Gupta Home, Finance, Services, Vigilance, Planning Parvesh Verma Education, PWD, Transport Kapil Mishra Water, Tourism, Culture Manjinder Singh Sirsa Health, Urban Development, Industries Ravindra Kumar Indraj Social Welfare, SC/ST Affairs, Labour Ashish Sood Revenue, Environment, Food & Civil Supplies Pankaj Kumar Singh Law, Legislative Affairs, Housing

The BJP has won 48 seats in the recently concluded Delhi assembly polls, ending Aam Aadmi Party's 10-year rule. The AAP won 22 seats.