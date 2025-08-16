Delhi Candidate’s Demand For ‘Rain Allowance’ Puts Spotlight On Surge Pricing, Work Flexibility

An unusual job interview in Delhi has ignited a larger discussion on workplace flexibility and rising transportation costs during the monsoon season. A recruiter recently shared on Reddit that a candidate, when asked about his salary expectations, bluntly requested a “rain allowance.”

The recruiter, posting under the username ElectronicStrategy43 on the subreddit r/indiaworkplace, titled his experience: “Candidate’s weird ask during interview sounds reasonable now.” Initially taken aback, the recruiter pressed for clarification, only to discover the candidate’s reasoning: skyrocketing Ola and Uber fares during heavy rains.

The applicant explained that either companies should compensate for the surge pricing during monsoon months, allow employees to work from home on rainy days, or permit late arrivals. To prove his point, the candidate even asked the recruiter to check his own cab expenses. “I literally checked my balances after the interview,” the recruiter admitted. “The guy was right, I spent the normal monthly fare within 15 days this July because of frequent rains.”

According to the post, surge fares often doubled during downpours, with short trips in Delhi-NCR costing significantly more. Similar concerns have been widely reported in Bengaluru, where passengers have faced charges as high as ₹415 for a 6 km ride.

The viral post quickly drew responses from professionals who sided with the candidate. Many argued that the request was not unreasonable, given how unpredictable weather amplifies daily commuting costs. “If cab fares aren’t reimbursed, at least allow work-from-home during rains,” one commenter suggested. Another added, “Monsoon fares are far too high. Flexible work arrangements are the need of the hour.”

The debate also expanded to other scenarios, with users suggesting that companies should consider work-from-home during periods of extreme weather, including heavy rainfall and severe pollution. “No one wants employees arriving soaked, coughing, and battling poor air quality,” one commenter said.