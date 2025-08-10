Delhi Car Accident Leaves 1 Dead, Another Injured; Driver Detained By Police

One person died and another was injured after a car hit them on 11 Murti Road in Delhi on Sunday. Police officials said the driver has been detained and added that efforts are underway to ascertain the victims’ identities.

Citing Delhi Police, the news agency ANI reported that the car involved in the accident is registered in the name of Ankit Adnani, who is a resident of Ahimsa Khand, Ghaziabad. He had given his car to his friend, Ashish (26), who is a resident of Shakarpur, who was coming from Dhaula Kuan and was going towards Shakarpur. He is undergoing a medical examination.

New Delhi DCP Devesh Kumar Mahla said the car collided with two people on the footpath, one of whom died and the other was injured. The driver was detained right there and is not employed at this time.

ANI quoted the New Delhi DCP as saying, "Around 6.30 in the morning, our patrolling vehicle saw that an accident had happened. The driver's name is Ashish, who is 26 years old. He was going from Gurgaon to Shakarpur. The car belonged to his friend. He collided with two people on the footpath, in which one died and the other was injured."

The driver was detained right there. He will be medically examined to check if he was under the influence of drugs, which is a routine procedure. He is not employed right now. Earlier, he used to work as a driver for someone... We are trying to ascertain the identity of the victims," the top cop added.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr"><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WATCH?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WATCH</a> | New Delhi | One person dead, another injured, after they were hit by a car on 11 Murti Road earlier today. The car driver has been detained: Delhi Police <a href="https://t.co/uD1QWsEGW7">pic.twitter.com/uD1QWsEGW7</a></p>— ANI (@ANI) <a href="https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1954400160173195729?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 10, 2025</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

A bottle of liquor was recovered from the car, and a forensic team is examining it to determine whether alcohol consumption was involved. As per an NDTV report, the incident took place a few kilometers away from Rashtrapati Bhavan, and the driver told the police that he had dozed off and thus lost control of the car.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

