Delhi Red Fort Blast: CCTV Reveals i20 Car Laden With Explosives Staked Out Near Sunheri Mosque For 3 Hours | Latest Updates

A shocking new revelation has emerged in the investigation into the powerful car blast that shook Delhi near the Red Fort Metro Station. Sources in the Delhi Police said the Hyundai i20 car, which became the source of the blast, was parked near the Sunheri Mosque for almost three hours just before the incident.

According to CCTV footage, the car entered the parking site at 3:19 PM on November 10 and exited at 6:48 PM. After four minutes, at 6:52 PM, it exploded near the Subhash Marg traffic signal. The powerful blast killed eight people and injured another 20, and several vehicles were damaged, while the glass in the Red Fort Metro Station was also shattered.

Links To Gurugram, Pulwama, And Terror Module

Investigations have promptly focused on the vehicle's registered ownership and recent transactions, which are registered under the Gurugram North RTO.

Registered owner detained: The car bore the number HR 26 7624 and was registered in the name of Mohammad Salman, whom the police have detained for questioning.

Pulwama Connection: The investigation also showed that there was a possible Pulwama link since Salman had sold the i20 car to a man called Tariq hailing from Jammu and Kashmir.

Suspicious Activity: The sleuths are suspicious of the nature of the incident, particularly after finding that the car had received a parking fine of ₹1,723 in Faridabad on September 15, which meant it had recently moved across states. The security agencies suspect that fake documents were used in the multiple purchases and sales of the car.

Faridabad Terror Module Connection Under Scanner

Agencies investigating the Delhi car blast strongly suspect a link between the incident and a massive haul of dangerous chemicals and weaponry that was recovered recently in Faridabad, Haryana.

Massive Recovery: The recovery was made during the busting of an international terror module linked to Jaish-e-Mohammad and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind. Police recovered approximately 2,900 kilograms of IED-making material, large quantities of arms, and ammunition.

Faridabad module: Seven people were arrested in connection with it: two doctors - Dr. Muazmil Ahmad Ganai from Faridabad and Dr. Aadil from Kulgam.

Police identified them as part of a "white-collar terror network" of educated professionals who provide technical and financial support to terrorism. Chemical Cache: Crucially, 360 kg of Ammonium Nitrate used for explosives, besides an AK-56 rifle, an AK Krinkov, a Beretta pistol, a Chinese Star pistol, and hundreds of cartridges, have been recovered from the residence of Dr. Muazmil in Faridabad.

Since the blast car belonged to Tariq from Pulwama, the security agencies, including the Delhi Police Special Cell, NIA, and SIA, are actively investigating every angle to identify the exact connection between the terror module and the fatal Delhi car explosion.

