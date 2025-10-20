Delhi Celebrates 'Cracker Diwali' Pushing Air Quality Into ‘Very Poor’ Category

Despite anti-pollution measures and warnings, Delhi’s air quality sharply declined on Diwali night, plunging into the ‘very poor’ category as the capital marked the festival with firecrackers, many of them green—raising fresh concerns over worsening pollution levels.

According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 345 at 6 pm on Diwali, with 34 out of 38 monitoring stations across the city registering readings in the ‘red zone’, indicating ‘very poor’ to ‘severe’ pollution.

Air quality is expected to deteriorate further in the coming hours due to continued bursting of firecrackers and unfavourable meteorological conditions. Officials have also reported violations of restrictions on the sale and use of firecrackers in several areas, compounding the situation.

GRAP Stage II In Force Across Delhi-NCR

In response to the worsening pollution levels, Stage II of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) was implemented in Delhi-NCR from Sunday evening. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) had already enforced Stage I restrictions from 14 October.

Key measures under GRAP II include a crackdown on the use of diesel generators, higher parking fees to discourage private vehicle use, and restrictions on entry of non-compliant interstate buses into the capital.

The Supreme Court permitted the sale and use of green firecrackers under specific conditions, limiting their usage to designated hours, 6 am to 7 am and 8 pm to 10 pm on Diwali and the day preceding it. However, despite these guidelines, widespread use of firecrackers appears to have contributed to the spike in pollution.

AQI Hits Alarming Highs Across Capital

On Diwali morning, most parts of Delhi recorded AQI levels exceeding 300. At 6 am, Anand Vihar registered the city’s highest pollution level at 414, while Sri Aurobindo Marg recorded the lowest at 158. By 10 am, Wazirpur surpassed Anand Vihar with an AQI of 419, while the latter remained close behind at 411. Sri Aurobindo Marg continued to report the lowest readings, albeit rising slightly to 168.

Several monitoring stations logged AQI in the ‘severe’ category, reflecting the toxic air quality prevailing across the city.

Weather Conditions Worsen Impact

The city’s weather further aggravated the situation. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported a maximum temperature of 33.3°C, slightly above the seasonal average, and a minimum of 20.6°C, which was 2.2°C higher than normal. Such conditions are known to trap pollutants closer to the surface, hampering air dispersion.

With pollution levels already alarming and likely to worsen, experts continue to urge caution and strict adherence to anti-pollution norms in the days following Diwali.