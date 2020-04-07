Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal unveils 5T action plan to fight coronavirus COVID-19

Amid the rising coronavirus COVID-19 cases in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday (April 7) unveiled a 5T plan to curb the spread of the deadly virus in the national capital. The 5T plan unveiled by CM Kejriwal includes testing, tracing, treatment, teamwork and tracking.

Following into the footsteps of South Korea, CM Kejriwal told the media that his government has decided to conduct at least one lakh random “rapid tests” in hotspots across the city in the coming days. He added that Delhi government has already conducted around 5,000 tests.

Kejriwal said that Delhi government will continue tracing contacts of those who have tested positive for coronavirus. “We have an efficient team of doctors who will identify and quarantine those who have been contact with positive patients,” Kejriwal said. He added that Delhi Police will be provided details of these people and they will ensure that these people remain in quarantine at home and do not mingle with the public.

According to Delhi chief minister, treatment of coronavirus patient is a very important step to check the spread of this disease. He informed the media that 3,000 patients’ beds have already been set up in different hospitals across the city for this purpose. “We have strategised to take over in phases more hospital beds, hotels, banquets and dharamshalas if the numbers increase,” he said. Kejriwal added that his government is also planning to takeover 12,000 hotel rooms if the number of coronavirus cases jump suddenly.

CM Kejriwal stressed that teamwork was very important to fight COVID-19, urging everyone to help the government agencies in eradicating the coronavirus menace.

The AAP chief said that he will personally tracking and monitor the implementation of all plans at ground level. “My responsibility will be tracking and monitoring of the plan. I will see to it that it is followed through,” Kejriwal said.

It is to be noted that Delhi has reported 523 COVID-19 cases so far, including seven deaths. Delhi has the third highest positive cases, after Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.