Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta conducts on-ground inspection of Azadpur Mandi, Gupta Market

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta today conducted on-ground inspection of Azadpur Mandi, Gupta Market and adjoining areas. She reviewed the progress of development works being undertaken by DMRC and PWD, and sought detailed updates from the concerned officials. Clear directions were issued to ensure that public movement and citizen convenience remain the highest priority during the execution of all works.

CM Gupta further instructed that every project must be completed with full transparency, within the stipulated timeline, and without any compromise on quality, so that essential public facilities are delivered on schedule.

The Chief Minister also inspected surrounding areas and directed officials to strengthen cleanliness systems, waste clearance and overall civic management.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The Delhi Government is committed to building stronger infrastructure and citizen-centric facilities across the city. Areas neglected for years are now witnessing fresh development, with the Government working in 24×7 mission mode to complete these projects on time and dedicate them to the people.

Earlier on Sunday, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced the drafting of the ‘Delhi Semiconductor Policy’, aimed at positioning the capital as a key hub for semiconductor design, advanced research and development, and assembly and allied activities. Gupta said the initiative marks a step towards promoting high-value technology sectors in Delhi.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta noted that the semiconductor sector has emerged as a critical pillar of the global economy, and the Delhi Government is working on a comprehensive policy framework to ensure its balanced and structured development.