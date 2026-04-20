Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3039209https://zeenews.india.com/india/delhi-chief-minister-rekha-gupta-conducts-on-ground-inspection-of-azadpur-mandi-gupta-market-3039209.html
NewsIndiaDelhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta conducts on-ground inspection of Azadpur Mandi, Gupta Market
DELHI

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta conducts on-ground inspection of Azadpur Mandi, Gupta Market

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also inspected surrounding areas and directed officials to strengthen cleanliness systems, waste clearance and overall civic management.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 20, 2026, 02:10 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta conducts on-ground inspection of Azadpur Mandi, Gupta Market

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta today conducted on-ground inspection of Azadpur Mandi, Gupta Market and adjoining areas. She reviewed the progress of development works being undertaken by DMRC and PWD, and sought detailed updates from the concerned officials. Clear directions were issued to ensure that public movement and citizen convenience remain the highest priority during the execution of all works.

CM Gupta further instructed that every project must be completed with full transparency, within the stipulated timeline, and without any compromise on quality, so that essential public facilities are delivered on schedule.

The Chief Minister also inspected surrounding areas and directed officials to strengthen cleanliness systems, waste clearance and overall civic management.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The Delhi Government is committed to building stronger infrastructure and citizen-centric facilities across the city. Areas neglected for years are now witnessing fresh development, with the Government working in 24×7 mission mode to complete these projects on time and dedicate them to the people.

Earlier on Sunday, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced the drafting of the ‘Delhi Semiconductor Policy’, aimed at positioning the capital as a key hub for semiconductor design, advanced research and development, and assembly and allied activities. Gupta said the initiative marks a step towards promoting high-value technology sectors in Delhi.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta noted that the semiconductor sector has emerged as a critical pillar of the global economy, and the Delhi Government is working on a comprehensive policy framework to ensure its balanced and structured development.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Punjab Kings
IPL 2026: Punjab Kings continue unbeaten run with 54-run win over LSG
Haryana news
Big scam in Agrawal Sammelan? President Garg accused of embezzling
Bigg Boss Marathi 6
Who is Tanvi Kolte? Actress takes home Bigg Boss Marathi 6 title
Riyan Parag
Riyan Parag reveals what went wrong for Rajasthan Royals against KKR
Mumbai Indians
Mumbai Indians' strongest predicted XI for IPL 2026 match vs Gujarat Titans
US mass shooting
US: 8 children killed in Louisiana mass shooting, say reports
Delhi News
19 year old women found dead in Delhi; Husband non-traceable
KKR
IPL 2026: Rinku, Anukul star as KKR beat RR by 4 wickets for 1st win of season
Israel-Hezbollah
Israel Army claims killing senior Hezbollah commander Abbas
pm modi in bengal
On Bengal campaign trail, PM Modi stops for popular street snack 'jhalmuri'