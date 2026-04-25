Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta reviews heatwave preparedness, key directions issued

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta conducted a detailed review of preparations under the Heat Wave Action Plan 2026. Departments and officers have been directed that every safeguard against extreme heat must be visible on the ground and delivered in time.

Instructions issued are as follows:

⁠Adequate bed capacity in hospitals

⁠Immediate public awareness campaigns

⁠Full heatwave treatment facilities in ambulances

⁠Water Bell system in all schools

⁠Clean drinking water at hospitals, schools, construction sites, Atal canteens, police stations, post offices, and DTC bus stands

⁠ORS availability at all designated locations

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Meanwhile, sharing the information regarding Delhi's Heat Wave Action Plan, the Chief Minister posted on X (formerly Twitter), "Under the Heat Wave Action Plan 2026, hospitals, health centres, ambulances, schools and public spaces are being equipped for rapid response."

"Cool Rooms in 30+ hospitals, 330 ambulances, Water Bells in schools, Water ATMs, cooling points, shelters and revised work timings for workers reflect preparation at every level," the post further added.

"With IMD colour-coded alerts and trained frontline teams, Delhi is shaping a future where governance anticipates challenges, protects lives and leads with care," the post continued.

Directions have also been given to ensure the uninterrupted functioning of tankers, water coolers, and Water ATMs. Proper shade and drinking water arrangements for animals and birds are also to be maintained.