Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta unveils statue of Dr Hedgewar, announces expansion of Arogya Institute

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday unveiled the statue of Dr Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, the first Sarsanghchalak of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), at Dr Hedgewar Arogya Sansthan in Shahdara. Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said that the vision and mission initiated by Dr Hedgewar have today evolved into a strong and expansive organisation dedicated to the service of the nation. His approach of organising society through character building has laid a firm foundation for India’s cultural awakening. She stated that the statue installed at the institute is not merely a memorial, but a continuing source of inspiration embodying service, dedication and the spirit of ‘Nation First’.

Cabinet Minister Dr Pankaj Kumar Singh, MLA from Vishwas Nagar, Om Prakash Sharma, MLA from Laxmi Nagar, Abhay Verma, MLA from Shahdara, Sanjay Goyal, MLA from Krishna Nagar, Anil Goyal, along with other public representatives, doctors, paramedical staff and citizens were present at the event.

Expansion of Arogya Institute Announced

Considering the growing needs of patients, the Chief Minister announced the expansion of the hospital. She said that a new floor will soon be constructed and modern medical equipment installed. She assured that any existing shortcomings at the institute would be addressed on priority. Directions have been issued to the concerned departments to prepare a detailed report and commence the expansion work at the earliest. She emphasised that building a strong and well-organised health network to ensure quality healthcare for the large population of Yamunapar remains a key priority of the government.

The Chief Minister stated that during the government’s one-year tenure, several historic steps have been taken to strengthen healthcare services. Under the Ayushman Bharat scheme in Delhi, health coverage has been increased from ₹5 lakh to ₹10 lakh. A ‘Vay Vandan Yojana’ has been launched for all senior citizens above 70 years of age. So far, more than 7 lakh citizens have registered under the scheme, and nearly 30,000 individuals have received treatment benefits. She added that 370 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs have been established in Delhi, with a target of setting up 1,100 centres.

She further informed that all Delhi Government hospitals have now been fully digitised. Each patient has a digital health record, online OPD appointment facilities have been introduced, and complete treatment histories can be accessed at the click of a button in any hospital. This, she said, will enhance transparency, curb corruption and make treatment processes more efficient and streamlined. She noted that due to neglect by previous governments, several hospitals lacked essential machines; however, the present government has taken concrete steps to strengthen healthcare infrastructure. At G.B. Pant Hospital, advanced facilities including a state-of-the-art CT scanner, a neuro lab and a neuro ICU have been established.

The Chief Minister also announced that the long-inactive Yamunapar Development Board has been revived and provided with a special fund of ₹700 crore. Through this allocation, rapid development of roads, drainage systems and other infrastructure in the Yamunapar region is being undertaken. She clarified that both the policy and intent of the government are dedicated to public service, and public funds are being utilised solely for the welfare of the people.

She reiterated that Delhi’s development will not be based on any particular region but treated as a right of every citizen. Whether on this side of the Yamuna or across it, equal and balanced development of the entire city is the government’s firm resolve. She expressed confidence that the statue of Dr Hedgewar will serve as a centre of inspiration for doctors and staff at the hospital, motivating them each day to work with renewed energy and a spirit of service.

Delhi Health Minister Dr Pankaj Kumar Singh said that the unveiling of Dr Keshav Baliram Hedgewar’s statue at Dr Hedgewar Arogya Sansthan, Karkardooma, is a moment of pride and inspiration for all. For a hospital named after his ideals to lack a symbol reflecting his life and contribution was indeed a shortcoming. Hon’ble Chief Minister Smt. Rekha Gupta took prompt cognisance of the matter and decided to install a grand statue in his honour.

He said that the statue would serve as a medium to carry forward Dr Hedgewar’s message of ‘Nation First for Nation Building’ to future generations.

The Health Minister added that despite completing his medical education in 1915, Dr Hedgewar chose the path of national service over private practice and founded the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh in 1925, giving birth to a powerful ideology of nation-building. Inspired by these very ideals, the Delhi Government is elevating healthcare services to new heights.

Within one year, 370 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs have been established; more than 14 lakh people have availed themselves of healthcare services; over 7 lakh Ayushman cards have been issued; facilities with more than 300 dialysis machines have been expanded; and extensive screening has been conducted under the TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan.

He further stated that Dr Hedgewar Arogya Sansthan today provides 200-bed modern healthcare services to residents of East Delhi and adjoining areas, including radiology, maternal and child health services, emergency care and benefits under schemes such as Ayushman Bharat. We reaffirm our commitment that this institute will serve as a strong centre of service, dedication and nation-building, and that Dr Hedgewar’s ideals will continue to guide our work.