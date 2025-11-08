Delhi Chokes As Air Quality Dips To ‘Severe’ Category

Delhi’s air quality deteriorated further on Saturday, with pollution levels breaching the 400-mark in several areas, plunging the city into the ‘severe’ category. The thick, toxic haze blanketing the national capital made it one of the most polluted cities in the country.

According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi’s 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI), measured at 4 pm, stood at 361.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has advised the people in Delhi to opt for carpooling and use public transport frequently to combat the air pollution.

According to the Delhi Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Gupta encourages private institutions to prioritise work-from-home arrangements in light of the prevailing pollution situation.

Earlier, CM Gupta decided to change the working hours of the offices of the Delhi Government and the Delhi Municipal Corporation.

According to the release, the decision has been taken as a precautionary measure to curb pollution by ensuring that vehicular pressure on roads does not rise all at once, thereby evenly distributing traffic and reducing emissions.

The Chief Minister added that the government is making consistent and serious efforts to combat pollution. He said the BJP government has taken a proactive step, emphasizing that it aims to prevent problems rather than react to them later.

According to the Chief Minister, a meeting was recently held with senior scientific officers of the Environment Department to discuss the pollution in the capital. It was decided that during the winter season (from November 15 to February 15, 2026), phased changes would be made in the office timings of various departments of the Delhi Government and the Municipal Corporation.

The meeting also noted that during the previous government's tenure, office timings were altered when pollution increased in the capital during these periods. The Chief Minister instructed the officials to maintain a gap in the opening and closing times of offices to prevent simultaneous traffic pressure.

Since Diwali, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) has been categorised as 'poor' and 'very poor' in several areas, even as Stage 2 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) remains in effect.

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has already announced the doubling of parking fees across the national capital after the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage II was invoked due to deteriorating air quality.

(With ANI inputs)