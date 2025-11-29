Delhi Chokes As AQI Crosses 350 Amid Dense Smog

Delhi woke up to yet another day of toxic air on Saturday, recording an Air Quality Index (AQI) over 350, categorizing it in the “very poor” category. Air pollution across Delhi-NCR continues to remain hazardous, offering little respite to residents already struggling with a cold wave.

A thick layer of toxic smog continued to engulf the national capital, with several areas recording hazardous pollution levels. According to CPCB data, the AQI stood at 372 in Dhaula Kuan, 358 in both Anand Vihar and Ghazipur, and 345 in ITO, all falling under the ‘Very Poor’ category as visibility dropped and air quality remained a major concern.

Meanwhile, the ongoing cold wave gripping Delhi and nearby cities is compounding the crisis. The combination of low temperatures, fog, and high pollution levels is worsening public health conditions.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Delhi-NCR and several cities across North India, temperatures have dropped to minimum levels of 8 to 12 degrees Celsius.

A thick layer of haze blanketed the city from morning hours and returned in the evening, significantly reducing visibility on roads and contributing to slower traffic movement.

Health experts warn that breathing in such polluted air can have severe consequences, especially for children, the elderly, and individuals with respiratory or cardiac conditions. They advise residents to stay indoors as much as possible, avoid strenuous outdoor activities, and step out only when necessary.



(With IANS inputs)