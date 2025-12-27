Advertisement
NewsIndiaDelhi Chokes As AQI Slips Into ‘Severe’ Category, Touches 390
DELHI AIR POLLUTION

Delhi Chokes As AQI Slips Into ‘Severe’ Category, Touches 390

AQI in the national capital deteriorated sharply on Saturday evening, slipping into the “severe” category, with the overall AQI touching 390, according to the CPCB.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 27, 2025, 10:43 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Delhi Chokes As AQI Slips Into ‘Severe’ Category, Touches 390Image: ANI

As toxic air continued to cover Delhi like a thick blanket, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital deteriorated sharply on Saturday evening, slipping into the “severe” category, with the overall AQI touching 390, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Several areas across Delhi-NCR recorded even worse air quality, with AQI levels crossing the 400 mark. As per ANI reports, Patparganj registered an AQI of 431, while Shivaji Park recorded 400. Nehru Nagar saw the highest reading at 442, followed by Shadipur at 429. Sirifort reported an AQI of 402, and RK Puram recorded 412, indicating severe pollution levels across the region.

On Saturday morning, Delhi’s air quality deteriorated again, slipping into the “Very Poor” category, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) crossing 300 in several areas of the city.

Authorities are closely monitoring pollution levels and enforcing measures such as the ‘No PUC, No Fuel’ rule to curb emissions. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has also implemented Stage III measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), which include restrictions on construction and industrial activities.

Adverse weather conditions—cold temperatures, calm winds, and dense fog—are trapping pollutants near the surface, resulting in persistent haze and smog. With these conditions likely to continue, poor air quality is expected to persist, prompting heightened surveillance and calls for stricter pollution-control measures.

In “Very Poor” air quality conditions, people—especially vulnerable groups such as children, the elderly, and those with respiratory ailments—are advised to avoid prolonged outdoor exposure and wear masks.

