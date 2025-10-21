Delhi Chokes Post-Diwali: AQI Hits Hazardous 1214, Top 10 Most Polluted Areas

Delhi residents woke up to an alarming air quality crisis on Tuesday, just a day after Diwali celebrations. Thick smog and toxic air have pushed the city’s pollution levels into the ‘Very Poor’ to ‘Hazardous’ categories across most monitoring stations.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi stood at 350 at 8 am.

Here are the certain areas are experiencing extreme pollution, posing serious health risks.

Top Polluted Areas in Delhi

Connaught Place: AQI 1214 (Hazardous)

Defence Colony: AQI 1027

Civil Lines: AQI 738

Ashok Vihar Phase 2: AQI 570

Ashok Vihar Phase 1: AQI 569

Alaknanda: AQI 439

Alipur: AQI 414

Anand Vihar: AQI 471

Chanakya Puri: AQI 447

The spike in pollution is largely attributed to post-Diwali firecrackers, vehicular emissions, and weather conditions that trap smog in the city. Authorities have urged citizens to adopt eco-friendly measures and avoid burning waste to prevent further deterioration.

Delhi’s ongoing air quality crisis highlights the urgent need for sustainable pollution control strategies to safeguard public health.