DELHI AIR POLLUTION

Delhi Chokes Under Thick Smog Two Days After Diwali, Air Quality Remains ‘Very Poor’

Two days after Diwali, Delhi’s skies remained shrouded in a smoky haze as pollution levels surged far beyond permissible limits across the city. On Wednesday morning, residents woke up to a dense blanket of smog, with the national capital’s air quality continuing to languish in the ‘very poor’ category.

|Last Updated: Oct 22, 2025, 08:02 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Delhi Chokes Under Thick Smog Two Days After Diwali, Air Quality Remains ‘Very Poor’Image: ANI

