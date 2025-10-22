Delhi Chokes Under Thick Smog Two Days After Diwali, Air Quality Remains ‘Very Poor’
Two days after Diwali, Delhi’s skies remained shrouded in a smoky haze as pollution levels surged far beyond permissible limits across the city. On Wednesday morning, residents woke up to a dense blanket of smog, with the national capital’s air quality continuing to languish in the ‘very poor’ category.
Trending Photos
Two days after Diwali, Delhi’s skies remained shrouded in a smoky haze as pollution levels surged far beyond permissible limits across the city. On Wednesday morning, residents woke up to a dense blanket of smog, with the national capital’s air quality continuing to languish in the ‘very poor’ category.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Advertisement
Live Tv
Advertisement