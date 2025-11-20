Delhi Chokes Under Toxic Smog: AQI At 399; Moti Bagh, Punjabi Bagh Record 439 In ‘Severe’ Category

New Delhi: The national capital woke up to a blanket of toxic smog on Thursday, with the average Air Quality Index (AQI) hitting 399 at 9 am in the "very poor" category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Air quality showed no improvement from Wednesday, when the AQI was 392 at 9 am and 4 pm.

Thick smog continued to engulf several parts of the city, severely reducing visibility and heightening health concerns. At India Gate, the AQI touched 400, landing in the "very poor" range, as per CPCB data.

Pollution levels were even worse in some areas: Akshardham recorded an AQI of 420, while Dhaula Kuan stood at 423, both categorised as "severe". ITO matched India Gate at 400 in the "very poor" range. Meanwhile, Moti Bagh and Punjabi Bagh recorded one of the highest readings of the morning, with AQIs of 439 each, falling deep into the "severe" category, according to the CPCB.

As per CPCB classification, an AQI between 0-50 is considered 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor', and 401-500 'severe'.

As of 9 am, AQI levels in other major cities were: Ahmedabad 178, Bengaluru 79, Chennai 90, Jaipur 230, Hyderabad 119, Patna 134, Pune 182, Lucknow 204, and Mumbai 145, as per CPCB.

Amid the worsening air crisis, a local resident of Delhi voiced his frustration and concern. "This pollution has been going on for 10 or 15 years now. There's no permanent solution to it unless the government takes a serious look at it. Set a target to plant at least 2 crore trees in Delhi every year," he said to ANI.

"Stubble burning has been going on for thousands of years. But the situation is year-round in Delhi. Find a permanent solution. We caused this pollution; we are responsible for it. There is no use in running away from your responsibility. Work seriously, protect the environment," he added.

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court on Wednesday told the Delhi Government that school children should not be made to play outdoor sports during the highly polluted winter months from November to January.

Justice Sachin Datta, while hearing a plea filed by minor students, said the authorities were failing to protect children's health and must change the annual sports calendar so that no outdoor events are held during these toxic months.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Wednesday directed that construction workers out of work since the implementation of GRAP-3 in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan, must be provided a subsistence allowance.

Hearing the air pollution case, a bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai also directed the governments of the aforesaid states to implement preventive measures to reduce air pollution and to ensure that their reviews are regularly conducted.

The Supreme Court has also stated that matters concerning air pollution must be listed monthly.

In view of the deteriorating air quality in the national capital, the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) III was implemented on November 11 across the national capital by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM). The measures aim to control emissions through stricter restrictions on construction, vehicular movement, and industrial operations.