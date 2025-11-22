Delhi Chokes Under Toxic Smog: AQI Remains 'Very Poor' At 359

Delhi AQI Today: Delhi's air quality persisted in the 'very poor' category, recording an average AQI of 359 on Saturday morning, according to data from the Air Quality Early Warning System. Despite recording a slight improvement from the average of 364 AQI recorded on Friday, a layer of toxic smog continued to envelope parts of the city early in the morning.

ITO, Noida Records Hazardous Air Quality Levels

The ITO area, which recorded an AQI of 370 in the 'very poor category', saw commuters going about their day amid the smog. Meanwhile Noida area also continued to have its air remain in the 'severe' category, with Sector 125 recording an AQI of 434, with slight improvement seen since Friday.

Greater Noida area seemed to have comparatively better air quality; while the Knowledge Park 5 area recorded 393 AQI, the Knowledge Park 3 recorded 294 AQI in the 'poor' category.

#WATCH | Delhi: Visuals from Akshardham and surrounding areas as a layer of toxic smog blankets the city. AQI (Air Quality Index) in the area is 422, categorised as 'Severe', as claimed by CPCB (Central Pollution Control Board). pic.twitter.com/ZLIlMGsNtW — ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2025

IGI Airport, India Gate Blanketed In Smog

IGI airport area saw some improvement in its AQI at 7 AM compared to other areas, recording an AQI of 296, in the 'poor' category.

The India Gate area also saw a layer of thick smog envelope the monument, with an AQI recorded at 370. Meanwhile, Akshardham and the surrounding areas saw the 'severe' AQI at 422.

Bawana, Anand Vihar Hit 'Severe' Category

However, Bawana, known to be an industrial area, recorded the 'severe' quality air at 419 AQI. Anand Vihar area also recorded an average AQI of 422, while Ashok Vihar had 403, Aya Nagar recorded at 330 as 'very poor', and Rohini at 414.

NCR Areas Show Mixed Air Quality

In the other National Capital region areas, Gurugram's Sector 51 recorded an AQI of 323, while Teri Gram had 212 in the 'poor' category, and the NISE Gwal Pahari area at 312.

Delhi High Court Bans Outdoor Sports Events

In view of deteriorating air quality, the Delhi High Court had earlier ordered the cancellation of all outdoor sports events, after schoolchildren complained that these toxic winter months are harmful for their lungs and overall health.

GRAP Stage 3 Restrictions Remain In Effect

The Graded Response Action Plan Stage 3 (GRAP III) continues to be in effect since November 11 across the national capital, as ordered by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in view of the deteriorating air quality. Multiple measures are laid to control emissions through stricter restrictions on construction, vehicular movement, and industrial operations.

(With ANI Inputs)