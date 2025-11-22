Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2987979https://zeenews.india.com/india/delhi-chokes-under-toxic-smog-aqi-remains-very-poor-at-359-2987979.html
NewsIndia
DELHI AQI TODAY

Delhi Chokes Under Toxic Smog: AQI Remains 'Very Poor' At 359

Delhi AQI Today: The Graded Response Action Plan Stage 3 (GRAP III) continues to be in effect since November 11 across the national capital, as ordered by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in view of the deteriorating air quality.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 22, 2025, 09:20 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Delhi Chokes Under Toxic Smog: AQI Remains 'Very Poor' At 359Representative image. (Photo: IANS)

Delhi AQI Today: Delhi's air quality persisted in the 'very poor' category, recording an average AQI of 359 on Saturday morning, according to data from the Air Quality Early Warning System. Despite recording a slight improvement from the average of 364 AQI recorded on Friday, a layer of toxic smog continued to envelope parts of the city early in the morning.

ITO, Noida Records Hazardous Air Quality Levels

The ITO area, which recorded an AQI of 370 in the 'very poor category', saw commuters going about their day amid the smog. Meanwhile Noida area also continued to have its air remain in the 'severe' category, with Sector 125 recording an AQI of 434, with slight improvement seen since Friday.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Greater Noida area seemed to have comparatively better air quality; while the Knowledge Park 5 area recorded 393 AQI, the Knowledge Park 3 recorded 294 AQI in the 'poor' category.

 

 

IGI Airport, India Gate Blanketed In Smog

IGI airport area saw some improvement in its AQI at 7 AM compared to other areas, recording an AQI of 296, in the 'poor' category.

The India Gate area also saw a layer of thick smog envelope the monument, with an AQI recorded at 370. Meanwhile, Akshardham and the surrounding areas saw the 'severe' AQI at 422.

Bawana, Anand Vihar Hit 'Severe' Category

However, Bawana, known to be an industrial area, recorded the 'severe' quality air at 419 AQI. Anand Vihar area also recorded an average AQI of 422, while Ashok Vihar had 403, Aya Nagar recorded at 330 as 'very poor', and Rohini at 414.

NCR Areas Show Mixed Air Quality

In the other National Capital region areas, Gurugram's Sector 51 recorded an AQI of 323, while Teri Gram had 212 in the 'poor' category, and the NISE Gwal Pahari area at 312.

Delhi High Court Bans Outdoor Sports Events

In view of deteriorating air quality, the Delhi High Court had earlier ordered the cancellation of all outdoor sports events, after schoolchildren complained that these toxic winter months are harmful for their lungs and overall health.

GRAP Stage 3 Restrictions Remain In Effect

The Graded Response Action Plan Stage 3 (GRAP III) continues to be in effect since November 11 across the national capital, as ordered by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in view of the deteriorating air quality. Multiple measures are laid to control emissions through stricter restrictions on construction, vehicular movement, and industrial operations.

(With ANI Inputs)

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

women jutti
Best Women’s Ethnic Juttis & Mojaris for Weddings & Festive Looks
Winter mufflers
Best Winter Mufflers & Scarves on Amazon
Men’s fashion
Stylish Winter Sweaters for Men: Stay Warm & Trendy All Season Long
desi chinese
Top Desi Chinese Dishes to Try in India
Afghanistan earthquake
Earthquake Of Magnitude 4.1 Strikes Afghanistan
childhood snacks India
10 Iconic Childhood Snacks from Across India You Can Relive at Home
Delhi blast probe
ISIS Expanding Footprint In India? Delhi Blast Probe Reveals Terror Network
global drinks India
10 Trending Drinks You Can Enjoy at Home with a Single Tap
Kashmir hospital locker inspections
Police Step Up Locker Inspections In Kashmir Hospitals After Arms Recovery
gelato flavours India
Discover the Irresistible World of Gelato and Its Iconic Flavours