Delhi Chokes Under Toxic Smog As AQI Hits 399, Multiple Areas Record Severe Pollution Levels

The national capital woke up to a thick blanket of toxic smog on Thursday morning, with the Air Quality Index climbing to 399 at 7 am and placing Delhi firmly in the "very poor" category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board. This marks a marginal increase from Wednesday's reading of 388, showing no respite from the hazardous air conditions that have gripped the city.

Several monitoring stations across Delhi recorded "severe" pollution levels, with Wazirpur leading at a dangerous 477, followed by Jahangirpuri at 451 and Rohini at 449. Other areas registering critically high readings included Mundka (446), Ashok Vihar (444), Punjabi Bagh (439), Bawana (438), Vivek Vihar (436), DTU (434), Nehru Nagar (431), RK Puram (423), Anand Vihar (420), Patparganj (419), Chandni Chowk (418), DU North Campus (416), Burari Crossing (414), Dwarka Sector 8 (411), and Sonia Vihar (410), according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

#WATCH | Delhi: Visuals around the India Gate area this morning as a layer of toxic smog blankets the city. The AQI in the area is 400 in the 'Very Poor' category, as claimed by the CPCB. pic.twitter.com/Ujn6GKGq1z — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2025

Most other parts of the city remained in the hazardous "very poor" range with AQI readings between 301 and 400. Notable among these were ITO at 400, CRRI Mathura Road at 392, Narela at 392, Najafgarh at 374, Mandir Marg at 373, Aya Nagar at 371, and Alipur at 366.

Authorities Advise Postponing Sports Events

In response to the deteriorating air quality, the Commission for Air Quality Management in the National Capital Region and adjoining areas has urged state governments and the Delhi government to postpone physical sports competitions scheduled for November and December. The recommendation comes after examining current air quality trends and their impact on children's health during the winter months.

The CAQM on Wednesday convened a consultative meeting in compliance with Supreme Court observations, bringing together representatives from the Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education, NCR state governments, the Sports Authority of India, and officials from State Pollution Control Boards and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee. The discussions focused on measures to protect children's health amid the ongoing air quality crisis.

GRAP Stage III Restrictions Remain In Force

The Graded Response Action Plan Stage III has been in effect across the national capital since November 11, implementing stricter controls on construction activities, vehicular movement, and industrial operations to curb emissions and improve air quality.