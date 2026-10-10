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Delhi CJP protest: 7,000 detained as capital faces restrictions, INDIA bloc plans Monday march

Delhi CJP protest: 7,000 detained as train, Metro and internet restrictions disrupt the capital. INDIA bloc plans fresh protest on October 12.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 10, 2026, 06:53 PM IST|Updated: Oct 10, 2026, 07:41 PM IST
Delhi CJP protest: 7,000 detained as capital faces restrictions, INDIA bloc plans Monday march
Image Credit: AI edit/author. INDIA bloc leaders.

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