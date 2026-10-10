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  • /EC-SIR row: Mamata Banerjee, Neha Bora detained as Delhi CJP protest grows; Ajinkya Shinde takes charge

EC-SIR row: Mamata Banerjee, Neha Bora detained as Delhi CJP protest grows; Ajinkya Shinde takes charge

Delhi Police detained Mamata Banerjee, Neha Bora and CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke during protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. 

Edited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Oct 10, 2026, 03:36 PM IST|Updated: Oct 10, 2026, 03:42 PM IST
EC-SIR row: Mamata Banerjee, Neha Bora detained as Delhi CJP protest grows; Ajinkya Shinde takes charge
Image Credit: AI edit/author. CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, TMC chief Mamamta Banarjee and AISA President Neha Bora.

About the Author

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit is a journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, covering national and international geopolitics with a sharp focus on India–China–Pakistan affairs. He has spent more than two years with India’s largest television news agency, ANI, and over a year with DD News. He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication. He can be reached at subhrajit.roy@india.com

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EC-SIR row: Mamata Banerjee, Neha Bora detained as Delhi CJP protest grows; Ajinkya Shinde takes charge
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